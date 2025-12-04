Uncharted is one of the most successful and beloved gaming franchises of all time. Naughty Dog knows how to make masterpieces, and every title in the series so far is critically acclaimed.

Although Uncharted: The Lost Legacy was released in 2017, we have not had a main Uncharted game since the 2016 blockbuster hit Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. With fans desperate for another game in the Uncharted universe, could Naughty Dog be quietly working away on Uncharted 5?

Uncharted’s Incredible History on PlayStation

The first Uncharted game was released shortly before Christmas in 2007. Naughty Dog’s new IP was a critical and commercial success, with media and fans alike lauding its incredible story, loveable characters, and exceptional gameplay.

The success of Drake’s Fortune led to Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, which is arguably the best entry in the series. Uncharted 2 dialled the action up to ten, with the incredibly cinematic story receiving huge praise. Nathan Drake was becoming a heroic protagonist and a staple character for PlayStation.

We were treated to more Drake on PlayStation 3, as Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception came out on the seventh-generation console in 2011. The third main title remains one of the greatest action-adventure video games of all time.

Before closing the chapter on Nathan Drake’s story with Uncharted 4, Sony’s PlayStation Vita got Uncharted: Golden Abyss. Naturally, the game, which was developed by Bend Studio, failed to live up to its console counterparts, but Golden Abyss is solid and one of the best games on Sony’s second handheld.

Fans finally said goodbye (or at least we think) to Drake with the exceptional Uncharted 4. For a title that was released in 2016, the graphics and gameplay still hold up remarkably well today, and the PS5 The Lost Legacy bundle added 4K resolution and a 120-fps mode.

Uncharted 5 would take it to a whole new level, but the cinematic presentation in Uncharted 4 is second to none, with the character-driven story being among the best in gaming history. As expected, the fourth main entry in the Uncharted series was a megahit for Naughty Dog, selling over 18 million copies worldwide.

Despite being PlayStation exclusives, Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy have since been ported to PC, giving more gamers the chance to experience the masterpieces. We have also had an Uncharted movie, with a second one in the works.

Could We See Uncharted 5 Before The Last of Us 3?

Alongside Uncharted, The Last of Us is also critically acclaimed and one of the biggest gaming franchises of all time. The original Last of Us came out in the PS3 era and was commended for its captivating story, gritty gameplay, and tremendous graphics.

After several years of waiting, fans of the series finally got a sequel, with The Last of Us Part II coming out in 2020. Say what you want about the story; gameplay-wise, the second entry is one of the best games of all time.

The game franchise has also been adapted into a TV series, with series three on the way. Despite both seasons being a commercial success, The Last of Us S3 has lost writers Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross, who were both so influential in the games.

Just like Uncharted 5, fans have been crying out for The Last of Us 3, but Naughty Dog remain tight-lipped for now. Seeing a new game in either the Uncharted or The Last of Us universe would be a dream come true for many gamers.

Naughty Dog is reportedly working on a secret game alongside the intriguing-looking Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. The Heretic Prophet is shaping up to be another massive hit for the company, but what else is Naughty Dog cooking up behind the scenes?

Rumours suggest we could see more remakes, while a new Jak and Daxter game has also been mentioned. Naughty Dog is the master of keeping things under wraps, but gamers can feel something brewing under the hood.

What a New Uncharted Title Could Look Like

From Crash Bandicoot to The Last of Us Part II, Naughty Dog has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to graphics, storytelling, and gameplay mechanics. For instance, Uncharted 4 still looks and plays better than many AAA games coming out today.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is shaping up to be another blockbuster Naughty Dog game. If Intergalatic is anything to go by, Uncharted 5 could be mind-blowing. Modern consoles are capable of up to 8K resolution and 120 fps performance, with various graphical and accessibility options available.

Glorious 8K TVs are still few and far between and may never really take off, but 4K panels are getting cheaper and better. If Uncharted 5 does arrive, expect native 4K at high frame rates, whatever console generation is out at the time.

The Uncharted 5 gameplay mechanics will also be enhanced. Each Uncharted game has progressed, with the grappling hook and jeep traversal standing out in Uncharted 4. The Last of Us 2 has mind-blowing gameplay mechanics like radical environmental damage and interaction and unrivalled enemy AI.

The Uncharted series has taken us all over the world, including locations like Madagascar, Nepal, and Panama. Expect more exotic locations and stunning set pieces. Also, with rumours of the next Tomb Raider being open world, could Uncharted 5 have open-world elements?

No Drake in Uncharted 5

Nathan Drake is unlikely to feature as a playable character in a potential new Uncharted. He may pop up as an NPC or in cutscenes, but Drake’s story concluded with A Thief’s End. However, the ending of Uncharted 4 may have an impact on the next instalment.

Cassie Drake, Nathan and Elena’s daughter, made an appearance alongside her older parents at the finish of the fourth game. Fans have speculated ever since that Cassie could take up the baton and follow in her father’s footsteps.

We were also introduced to Nathan’s long-lost brother, Sam Drake, who became an instant hit with Uncharted fans. Sam’s treasure-hunting desires never went away, so seeing a story from his perspective in Uncharted 5 would be fascinating.

Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross were the main protagonists in The Lost Legacy. With the pair going from enemies to buddies, a continuation of their story could intrigue. Or, maybe an entirely new main character is the way forward for Uncharted 5 and beyond.