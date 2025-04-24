Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 reviews call it an early GOTY contender

Sandfall Interactive’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has defied all expectations to become an early GOTY contender. There was a lot riding against the game, if we’re being fair about pre-launch discourse. Many folks were sceptical of its unwieldy name. There was also some doubt about its quality and ambitions, as one the first title produced by a small, independent studio.

But based on early reviews, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has definitively broken out of the box it was placed in, with the overarching consensus being that it’s a bright, dynamic, original adventure that features novelty in its turn-based mechanics, and beauty in its sweeping narrative.

In the GamesHub review, we called it a moving depiction of grief, darkness, and the fight against hopelessness, even in seemingly hopeless circumstances.

“It blends gorgeous aesthetics and authentic characters with engaging turn-based combat, in a gloriously heavy adventure that feels like Belle Epoque meets Persona meets Jeff Vandermeer’s Annihiliation,” reviewer Steph Panecasio wrote.

“In a world packed with consequence, death, and darkness, it’s a testament to the narrative prowess and voice acting performances of the team that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a feast for the senses. It toes the line of too much, while retaining a grounded sense of people and place.”

Read: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 review – Stunning in more ways than one

Don’t just take our word for it, though. Here’s what other prominent critics are saying about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

IGN – 9/10

Writing for IGN, critic Michael Higham praised the ability of Sandfall Interactive to whip the game’s influences into an entirely new experience, creating a game that feels refreshing and familiar at once. He particularly praised the game’s tight narrative, and the sharpness of its turn-based combat.

“The creative turn-based combat system is brilliant, keeping me engaged while impressive visual flourishes bring it all together,” Higham said. “The story can be a touch messy or melodramatic at times, but there’s an earnestness to how it frames mortality, grief, and the small moments of joy we find.”

GameSpot – 9/10

Over on GameSpot, reviewer Richard Wakeling shared similar enthusiasm for the game’s action, and how its “heart-breaking” story unfolds. He was particularly enamoured by the “reactive” turn-based combat, much like other reviewers, and noted that precision and timing of input is duly rewarded. As an aside, Wakeling also noted the stellar voice acting cast of the game, and how this added to a sense of meaning and impact.

“When you factor in the voice talent involved, the visual splendour on offer, and the sheer scale of the whole game, it really feels like Clair Obscur is punching above its weight, considering the comparatively small size of the team at Sandfall,” Wakeling said. “This is a supremely confident game that reinterprets familiar mechanics with an imaginative eye.”

The Guardian – 8/10

The Guardian reviewer Malindy Hetfeld noted Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was a worthy homage to JRPGs that still featured a real freshness in its thought. Hetfeld noted the game’s dialogue and acting as being particularly novel, and well-serving a frequently sad, but beautiful adventure. While Hetfeld did find some of the melodrama deflating, she appreciated the game’s unique flair all the same.

“When it comes to storytelling, Clair Obscur shares the tendency of many JRPGs to over-complicate things,” Hetfeld said. “The dialogue though is well written and acted. Your party goes through some incredibly bad times, but they talk about it candidly and try to support each other as best they can.”

Press Start Australia – 8/10

Over at Press Start Australia, reviewer Harry Kalogirou noted Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has plenty of bright sparks of ideas, with a distinct sense of identity allowing its action to flourish. Like Hetfeld, he found the game’s narrative was a bit “oppressive,” but noted deft writing, novel ideas, and well-explored themes bolstered the experience.

“A strong narrative combined with some fun and inventive gameplay mechanics make for a refreshing and enjoyable RPG,” Kalogirou said. “Couple that with some sublime production values and you have a western turn-based RPG that goes toe-to-toe with many Japanese offerings in the genre. If this is Sandfall Interactive’s first showing, I’m incredibly eager to see what else they come out with in the future.”

Eurogamer – 8/10

Writing for Eurogamer, critic Ed Nightingale began by praising the game’s visual aesthetics, and its thought-provoking nature. Like others, he noted the game’s JRPG influences, but agreed Sandfall Interactive had its own novel ideas and identity which shines clearly in the game. In fact, this novelty contributed to feelings that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a “gorgeous work of art” filled with beauty and wonder.

“Outside the core plot, there’s a wonderful silliness – and self-deprecation – to Clair Obscur that, together with its outstanding art direction and unique battle mechanics, ensure the game is distinct,” Nightingale wrote. “It’s an ambitious yet impressive debut from the studio that, despite a somewhat fanciful narrative, is a pensive examination of grief and the power of art.”

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on 24 April 2025. It will be available via Xbox Game Pass.