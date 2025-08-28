There’s one topic, that for whatever reason still resonates within the gaming community, even days after Gamescom has wrapped up – and that is the Hollow Knight Silksong release.

For years fans of the sidescrolling hack and slash have been waiting, all the while dissecting every trailer and being impatient about a potential Hollow Knight Silksong release date — now revealed to be September 4. Good news then, since we have something to tell you. There is another Hollow Knight entry to try if you haven’t yet – but that one comes with a word of warning. Take. Your. Time.



Even if you want to get ready for Silksong as soon as possible, there is reason to take your time with its predecessor. The reason? Hollow Knight is too good of a game to rush it, it definitely isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon to enjoy.

If you know and love metroidvania games, you know this to be true and speeding through the original just to ‘get ready’ for Hollow Knight Silksong doesn’t do the game justice, especially if you haven’t finished it at least once.

A Masterpiece With a Thick Atmosphere

If you’ve ever wandered the beautifully crafted land of Hallownest, you know that it’s basically oozing atmosphere from every crevice. It feels more like a living, breathing world than a video game. You simply need to find out what happened to this abandoned world, and the lore, the art direction and its insectoid architecture carries this game like few titles we’ve played.





The score does the rest of the heavy lifting, with it’s beautiful but harrowing tonality sending chills down any audiophiles spine, so you can understand how taking your time with this one is the preference – as fast-paced as the combat is, the atmosphere alone demands immersion, not fast play

Oh, and don’t skip optional areas or blast through it just to finish it – that would be a mistake in our books.

Rushing Isn’t The Point Of The Game

The biggest danger of rushing through Hollow Knight before the inevitable Silksong release, is that the point of the entire game is missed. Discoveries of hidden passages, cool NPC encounters and optional boss fights are what makes this game so special, not the difficulty or frenetic combat.

Although obviously these are parts of the game that make that potent mix so intoxicating in the first place.

Hollow Knight deserves more respect than that and anyone who treats it like a checklist misses the point the game tries to make. The release of Silksong doesn’t change that fact, that the game stands on its own – both games do. So, again – take your time, breathe in the atmosphere and get lost in the land of Hallownest.