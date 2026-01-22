The Getaway franchise was extremely popular in the mid-2000s, with the original 2002 game selling over 3 million copies worldwide. Apart from a spin-off title in 2006, we have not had a proper Getaway game since The Getaway: Black Monday, which came out 22 years ago.

Fans have been crying out for a Getaway reboot or remake, but has the ship sailed? The Gangs of London TV series, loosely based on the 2006 PSP game of the same name, has sparked interest, but nothing has materialised yet.

The Getaway’s Long History

The original Getaway was a huge commercial success for Sony, especially in the United Kingdom, where the game is set. Despite receiving mixed reviews among gamers and critics, The Getaway was an important game for the PS2, winning a “Double Platinum” award.

The cinematics and enticing story were groundbreaking at the time. Team Soho did a remarkable job recreating London, including accurate landmarks, street names, and shops. Driving around central London in fully licensed vehicles on the PS2 was an exhilarating experience in 2002.

Many gamers compared The Getaway to Grand Theft Auto, one of the biggest gaming franchises of all time. Team Soho’s game is often referred to as a GTA clone or Grand Theft Auto London. Although the games differ in many aspects, the missions, driving, combat, and open-world elements share many similarities.

After the success of the first game, The Getaway: Black Monday was released in 2004. Sticking to the London gangster theme, the second game was based on the British gangster films The Long Good Friday and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

The sequel was like the first game in terms of gameplay, though the original’s clunky driving was slightly improved, and the inclusion of the map was very welcome.

The first Getaway game was a huge success on the PS2, but Black Monday failed to live up to the hype and was considered a commercial disappointment. The game was criticised for its disappointing combat, controls, and stealth, taking a step backwards from the original.

Black Monday, which came out in 2004, was the final game under “The Getaway” name. A couple of years after, Gangs of London was released on the PSP. The spin-off game follows five different London gangs as they battle to take over the city.

Critics hammered the PSP exclusive due to the disjointed mission structure, bad controls, and poor graphics. However, the game has gained somewhat of a cult following over the past two decades, with players commending the solid open-world London gameplay on a portable device.

Gangs of London TV Show Link

The Gangs of London TV show is loosely based on the 2006 PSP game. Not only do they share the same name, but some of the character roles are based on characters from the game, including Frank Carter and Andy Steele.

Many fans of The Getaway/Gangs of London games are unaware of the connection between the video games and TV series. The action crime drama, created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, shares many similarities with the gaming franchise.

Gangs of London has been a huge hit since the first season aired in 2020, with the show on Sky Atlantic in the UK and AMC+ in the United States. So far, there have been 25 episodes, spanning over three seasons.

The TV series is considered a major success, breaking Sky Atlantic viewing records and garnering critical acclaim worldwide. The latter seasons have been hit and miss, but Gangs of London has been a commercial and critical triumph.

The Gangs of London TV show has been officially renewed for a fourth season, with production set to start in early 2026. Expect more brutal violence, epic storytelling, and unpredictable events.

Chances of a Getaway Reboot or Remake?

With The Getaway being such a beloved franchise and the Gangs of London TV show doing so well, could we finally see a Getaway 3 or a remaster? The 20th anniversary came and went in 2023, but 25 years is just around the corner.

Of course, recreating London and getting the right licensing will not be easy, but Sony’s financial backing would help. Like we have seen with the Spider-Man games, rendering big cities is now a possibility with the current technology.

If a series reboot is out of the question, fans would no doubt settle for a remake or remaster of the originals. The first two Max Payne games are getting a full remake to bring them to a modern audience, with fans hoping it will lead to a fourth Max Payne game – the Getaway franchise certainly deserves the same treatment.