Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom update fixes frozen meat glitch

The latest update for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now available to download, but while it fixes a number of major issues with main quests and fairies, it also comes with a big caveat: it erases the beloved frozen meat glitch, which players had been using to disrupt Hyrule’s economy.

Prior to Update 1.2.0, Tears of the Kingdom players had discovered a unique way to make money in the frozen wilderness. Essentially, players were creating templates of giant meat stick contraptions which, when summoned in a cold environment, would disintegrate into massive lots of free, frozen meat. Players could collect this meat endlessly, stocking up and then heading to a stall to sell bulk lots for infinite cash.

The glitch was discovered by YouTuber Austin John Plays, and quickly spread across the internet, thanks to reporting from games media. Since it was found, countless players have used the glitch to earn thousands of Rupees, and unlock higher-tier armour and weapons for use in battle.

Unfortunately, it appears this exploit has now been fixed, with players who’ve downloaded the game’s 1.2.0 update reporting the meat stick contraption no longer bears endless frozen meat. Several other popular item glitches have also reportedly been patched out, meaning players will now have to earn Rupees the traditional way.

Here are the complete patch notes for the latest Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom update, courtesy of Nintendo .

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes

General Updates

By starting the game from within certain articles released on a specific Switch News channel (accessed via the HOME Menu) players can receive a number of in-game items. Depending on the state of gameplay progression or the location in which the data is reopened, there may be cases in which the items cannot be received.

Additional Fixes

Fixed an issue where players could not progress beyond a certain point in the main quests ‘A Mystery in the Depths’ and ‘Secret of the Ring Ruins’, the side adventures ‘Hateno Village Research Lab’ and ‘Lurelin Village Restoration Project’, the shrine quest ‘Dyeing to Find It’, and the side quests ‘Village Attacked by Pirates’, ‘The Incomplete Stable’, and ‘Seeking the Pirate Hideout’. Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past that point.

Fixed an issue preventing fairies from appearing under certain conditions when they originally should have appeared.

Fixed an issue preventing the meals provided by Kiana of Lurelin Village from changing under certain conditions.

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

If you’ve yet to receive the latest game update, it can be manually implemented by heading into the Tears of the Kingdom console menu, and selecting ‘Software Update’ and ‘Via the Internet’.