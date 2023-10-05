News

 > News > Nintendo

New Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ad brings back iconic Sad Adult Man

A sequel advertisement for Tears of the Kingdom shows a lighter side of gaming as an adult.
5 Oct 2023
Leah J. Williams
zelda tears of the kingdom man ad

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

In early 2023, Nintendo made waves with a unique advertisement for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that refreshingly focussed on the experience of playing video games as an adult. In the mini-narrative, a pensive, adult man is seen drudging through his life with muted expressions – before coming home, turning on Tears of the Kingdom, and finding joy in its puzzles and freedom of exploration. Now, Nintendo has released another ad, bringing this man some more well-deserved happiness.

The sequel once again sees the Sad Adult Man – aka New Zealand actor Gareth Reeves – playing through Tears of the Kingdom to rediscover his sense of adventure. As it turns out, he’s still playing the game five months later – a reality for anyone who balances a demanding full-time job with their hobbies – and this time, his wife joins him.

While she starts their shared evening reading a book, she soon steps in to help our intrepid hero to solve a Shrine puzzle, giving him advice on how to use the Ultrahand ability and construct his boards to best cross a length of rail. With the puzzle completed, the man sits back, satisfied. But there’s another neat twist in this new trailer.

Read: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Review – Sky’s The Limit

After briefly dipping into the world of Zelda, the man’s wife later sits on the couch and pulls out her own Nintendo Switch. They play Tears of the Kingdom together, and smile.

It’s a very sweet advertisement for the game – and one that will likely resonate with adults of all ages. Video game advertisements so often cater to younger audiences, that when working adults are depicted, it feels like a genuine breath of fresh air.

For many people who grew up playing games, it’s still an enjoyable hobby – particularly, as the ads depict, as a brief escape from the responsibilities of adulthood. Video games allows you to stretch your mental muscles, experience new sights and sounds, and embrace a sense of creativity and fun that may feel lacking in the real world.

Nintendo has captured that experience perfectly in its dual ads, with the Sad Adult Man serving as the perfect representative of the power and potential of video games, at all stages of life. We’re glad to see this hero return, and to see a happy ending to his story.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture Game Development Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
hyenas game sega creative assembly
?>
News

Sega's cancelled Hyenas was reportedly its "biggest budget game ever"

A new report has alleged Hyenas may have been the biggest budget Sega title ever.

Leah J. Williams
diablo 4 season of blood
?>
News

Diablo 4: Season of Blood will see players transformed into vampires

Diablo 4 kicks off its second season in October 2023.

Leah J. Williams
hitman blood money reprisal
?>
News

Hitman: Blood Money is getting an enhanced handheld port

Hitman: Blood Money is returning with an array of new features and UI improvements.

Leah J. Williams
Dragon Age Dreadwolf Dragon Age Day 2022
?>
News

Keywords Studios reportedly lays off unionised developers working on Dragon Age

BioWare itself is also reportedly dealing with severance grievances from earlier in 2023.

Leah J. Williams
ubisoft execs arrested allegations
?>
News

Former Ubisoft execs reportedly arrested over sexual misconduct allegations

French police have reportedly arrested five former Ubisoft employees in connection with sexual harassment allegations dating back to 2020.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login