News

 > News > Xbox

Microsoft creates pizza-scented TMNT Xbox controllers

The limited edition controllers will be given away to celebrate the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.
25 Jul 2023
Leah J. Williams
tmnt pizza controller xbox

Xbox

Image: Xbox

Share Icon

To celebrate the upcoming launch of Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Microsoft has unveiled a slate of new pizza-scented Xbox controllers. Each of the four limited edition controllers is themed to one ninja turtle – Michelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo, Raphael – and comes with a pizza-shaped scent diffuser loaded with fresh pizza scent.

The diffuser also appears to be detachable, if you’d prefer not to spend your gaming sessions being blasted by strange, odorous smells. In that case, you can simply sit back and admire a funky-looking controller inspired by 1990s style.

xbox pizza controller
Image: Microsoft

The catch here is that you’ll need to win the controllers via regional giveaways. As with recent limited edition console and controller tie-ins, like the Barbie dream house Xbox, these creations are fairly exclusive.

Fans keen to nab one of the upcoming controllers will need to follow Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and retweet the official giveaway competition post for a chance to win.

The competition is open to everyone aged 18+ in Xbox-supported regions, and will close on 13 August 2023.

Read: Xbox unveils Barbie Xbox Series S and special edition dolls

Anyone who currently resides in New York City, United States will be able to check out the controllers in-person at the Microsoft Experience Center on Fifth Avenue on 2 August 2023 – there’ll be a pizza celebration accompanying the reveal – but for everyone else, it’ll be a tense wait for the winner to be crowned.

Alongside the new controller announcement, Xbox has also confirmed the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be available in Minecraft from 3 August 2023, with new skins and in-game locations to explore.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem launches in Australian cinemas on 7 September 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Features Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Persona 5 Tactica
?>
Features

Persona 5 Tactica: Everything We Know About the JRPG Spinoff

Persona 5 Tactica takes the beloved Phantom Thieves on a tactical strategy adventure. Here's everything we know about it.

Edmond Tran
Armored Core 6 Fire of Rubicon screenshot
?>
Features

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Still Has Soul – Hands-On Preview

The opening hours of Armored Core 6 demonstrate a strong showing of 90s mech action, with a few tastes of…

Edmond Tran
immortals fenyx rising
?>
News

Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel allegedly cancelled

A new report has alleged work on an unannounced Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel has concluded.

Leah J. Williams
starfield animated shorts
?>
News

Starfield animated shorts reveal game aesthetic and worlds

Bethesda has released a number of shorts depicting the major cities in Starfield.

Leah J. Williams
the dungeon experience pax aus 2023
?>
News

PAX Aus 2023 Indie Showcase winners announced

Here's all the Australian-made games you'll see in the PAX Aus 2023 Indie Showcase.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login