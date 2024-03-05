Xbox Partner Preview showcase returns this week

Xbox has announced the return of its digital Xbox Partner Preview showcase, with the latest edition set to air on 6 March 2024 ET/PT. As detailed, the show will feature reveals from a range of publishers, including Capcom, EA, and Nexon, and will last around 30 minutes.

So far, we know titles including Tales of Kenzera: Zau, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and The First Berserker: Khazan will appear during the show, and they will likely be accompanied by a range of other surprises.

In its announcement, Xbox has teased game reveals, release date announcements and new gameplay with “no frills.” To accompany the show, there will also be some follow-up blogs with behind-the-scenes stories and developer insights posted to Xbox Wire.

Given this is a third-party showcase, we can’t expect reveals for any major Xbox blockbusters – cross Indiana Jones off your list – but with Capcom, EA, and Nexon already announced to appear, there should be plenty on show.

How to watch the Xbox Partner Preview in March 2024

The Xbox Partner Preview for March 2024 will air later this week, at the following times around the world:

Australia – 5:00 am AEDT | 4:30 am ACDT | 2:00 am AWST (7 March)

– 5:00 am AEDT | 4:30 am ACDT | 2:00 am AWST (7 March) New Zealand – 7:00 am NZDT (7 March)

– 7:00 am NZDT (7 March) United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (6 March)

– 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (6 March) United Kingdom – 6:00 pm GMT (6 March)

The showcase will be live on the Xbox YouTube and Xbox Twitch channels, and will be available in 40 languages. Stay tuned for every bit of news and announcement from the show.