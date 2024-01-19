Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches in 2024

During the latest Xbox Developer Direct, MachineGames announced its upcoming title, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, is set to release for Xbox Series X/S and PC sometime in 2024. The release date came as a major surprise, as the studio has largely kept this project under wraps, seemingly only revealing more now that it has significant developments to show off.

While we’ve known about its Indiana Jones project for some time, we now know much, much more about what’s in store. As revealed during the Xbox Developer Direct, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a movie-canon action-adventure game that plays out in first and third person modes.

It’s set between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, and features a younger Indiana Jones investigating a seemingly unremarkable relic which has become coveted by a mysterious band of Nazi-like villains. Harrison Ford has leant his likeness to this version of Indy, however, he’ll be voiced by Troy Baker (The Last of Us, BioShock Infinite), who is known for countless iconic roles across the games industry.

In The Great Circle, players will travel through Vatican City, Egypt, the Himalayas, and beyond, with each locale housing puzzles that require you to test your grey matter. You’ll need to use your whip to solve some puzzles, and this can also be deployed to distract and defeat enemies, and to overcome tough terrain. Jones will also have the aid of allies in his quest, being joined by new heroine Gina Lombardi, an investigative journalist who plays a key part in uncovering the mystery of The Great Circle.

As detailed by MachineGames, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a game that aims to “live up to the legacy” of the Indiana Jones film series. Todd Howard, director and executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios, reportedly pitched the project to Lucasfilm, and was a catalyst in its development.

Here’s the official game description, courtesy of MachineGames:

“Set between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is a first-person, single-player adventure that will take you all over the world, uncovering clues and solving an ancient mystery. Become the adventurer in a race against sinister forces. Your journeys will take you from the hallowed halls of the Vatican and the arid deserts of Egypt to the lush and sunken temples of Sukhothai and the frigid peaks of the Himalayas.”

Stay tuned for more details about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in 2024.