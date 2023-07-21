News

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get 75 days of Crunchyroll Premium access

Xbox is celebrating Anime Month with a free perk for Game Pass subscribers.
21 Jul 2023
Leah J. Williams
xbox game pass ultimate crunchyroll premium

Image: Wit Studio / CloverWorks

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are now able to claim free access to Crunchyroll for a 75-day period, via the Xbox Perks system. The collaboration, which returns from past years, has been established in celebration of Microsoft’s Anime Month.

From today, subscribers are able to jump onto their Xbox account and claim free access to Crunchyroll Mega Fan, which provides ad-free access to new anime episodes, including simulcasts that air right after their Japan-based premieres. Given new seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen and Spy x Family are set to air in 2023, there’ll be plenty of new and classic anime to dive in with.

Since Crunchyroll combined with Funimation, you can find nearly every anime in its streaming library – including Demon Slayer, One Piece, My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball, Naruto, Boruto, and plenty more. You could also catch up with Trigun Stampede, one of the best anime adaptions of the early 2023 season – it comes highly recommended.

Read: Jujutsu Kaisen is getting its first major console game

How to claim free Crunchyroll with Xbox Game Pass

To claim your free 75-day access to Crunchyroll, you’ll need to be a current or new subscriber to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which costs AU $18.95/month. Once you’re signed up, you’ll need to navigate to your special Perks, which can be found:

  • In the Perks gallery on your Xbox console.
  • On your profile page in the Xbox Game Pass app for mobile.
  • On your profile page in the Xbox app for PC.

Click through the claim link, and you’ll be prompted to activate the deal on Crunchyroll. According to Xbox, the offer is valid for new and returning Crunchyroll Mega Fan members (unless you’re in Russia, Cuba, China, Iran, Japan, and Sudan) so it should be widely available to everyone.

The deal must be claimed by 20 October 2023, so keep an eye on the offer if you’re looking to get the most out of your 75-day access period.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

