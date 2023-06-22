Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass to get price hike

Microsoft has officially announced major price rises for the Xbox Series X, and its Xbox Game Pass subscription service to better ‘reflect the competitive conditions’ in global markets, and account for rising inflation. The move was first hinted in late 2022, when Microsoft Head of Gaming Phil Spencer claimed the company wouldn’t be able to hold on current prices forever.

In December 2022, the company announced new first-party games would be getting a price rise. Now, the time has come for the company’s flagship console, and its subscriptions.

As first reported by The Verge, Microsoft will soon increase Xbox Series X prices in nearly every global market, excluding the US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia. In Australia, the price will increase AU $50, with the console retailing for AU $799. In the United Kingdom, it will cost £479.99, €549.99 in Europe, and CAD $649.99 in Canada.

This price change means the Xbox Series X will now be priced similarly to its nearest competitor, the disc version of the PlayStation 5. For now, the Series S will maintain its current price point.

The Xbox Series X price rise will come into effect on 1 August 2023

Xbox Game Pass price rise

As mentioned, Xbox Game Pass is also getting a bump in price in several regions – but there’s better news on that front. Prices will only increase by around AU $1 worldwide. In Australia, that means Xbox Game Pass will be AU $11.95 per month, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be AU $18.95 per month.

PC Game Pass will remain at the same price point. These changes will come into effect on 6 July 2023.

Given the value you can squeeze out of a monthly Xbox Game Pass subscription, the changes aren’t too dire – but they’re worth nothing for anyone who may want to stock up on the subscription ahead of its price rise.