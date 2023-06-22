News

 > News > Xbox

Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass to get price hike

Microsoft has announced the price rise is to 'reflect the competitive conditions in each market'.
22 Jun 2023
Leah J. Williams
xbox series x xbox game pass price rise

Xbox

Image: Microsoft

Share Icon

Microsoft has officially announced major price rises for the Xbox Series X, and its Xbox Game Pass subscription service to better ‘reflect the competitive conditions’ in global markets, and account for rising inflation. The move was first hinted in late 2022, when Microsoft Head of Gaming Phil Spencer claimed the company wouldn’t be able to hold on current prices forever.

In December 2022, the company announced new first-party games would be getting a price rise. Now, the time has come for the company’s flagship console, and its subscriptions.

As first reported by The Verge, Microsoft will soon increase Xbox Series X prices in nearly every global market, excluding the US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia. In Australia, the price will increase AU $50, with the console retailing for AU $799. In the United Kingdom, it will cost £479.99, €549.99 in Europe, and CAD $649.99 in Canada.

This price change means the Xbox Series X will now be priced similarly to its nearest competitor, the disc version of the PlayStation 5. For now, the Series S will maintain its current price point.

The Xbox Series X price rise will come into effect on 1 August 2023

Read: Microsoft will raise Xbox video game prices in 2023

Xbox Game Pass price rise

As mentioned, Xbox Game Pass is also getting a bump in price in several regions – but there’s better news on that front. Prices will only increase by around AU $1 worldwide. In Australia, that means Xbox Game Pass will be AU $11.95 per month, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be AU $18.95 per month.

PC Game Pass will remain at the same price point. These changes will come into effect on 6 July 2023.

Given the value you can squeeze out of a monthly Xbox Game Pass subscription, the changes aren’t too dire – but they’re worth nothing for anyone who may want to stock up on the subscription ahead of its price rise.

06/22/2023 08:09 am GMT
Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News Nintendo PC Xbox
More
princess peach adventure game
?>
News

The new Princess Peach game is a chance for redemption

The Untitled Princess Peach game was revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct.

Leah J. Williams
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
?>
News

Super Mario Bros. Wonder announced for Switch

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the next evolution in Mario's 2D identity, featuring stage-altering powerups, and elephants.

Edmond Tran
Nintendo Direct June 2023
?>
News

Nintendo Direct June 2023 - All the announcements and trailers

A brand new Super Mario Game headlined a packed showcase of Nintendo Direct reveals in June 2023.

Edmond Tran
forza horizon 5 barbie movie
?>
News

Forza Horizon 5 gets Barbie cars for movie tie-in

Forza Horizon 5 is getting two new cars based on the Barbie movie.

Leah J. Williams
Goodbye Volcano High
?>
News

Goodbye Volcano High takes out 2023 Tribeca Games Award

The apocalyptic coming-of-age narrative game took out top honors, with Despelote taking out a special mention.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login