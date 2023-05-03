Ravenlok leads new wave of Xbox Game Pass titles for May 2023

Xbox Game Pass kicked off May 2023 with the blockbuster inclusion of Redfall, Arkane’s new vampire looter shooter – but the month isn’t over yet. As recently announced by Xbox, the subscription platform is getting a handful of new inclusions to bolster its May offerings, including intriguing titles like Ravenlok.

This upcoming Alice in Wonderland-inspired adventure game hauls players on a whimsical and horrifying journey through a land ruled by a tyrannical queen. As a young adventurer, you’ll need to summon your courage to survive, as threats wait around every candy-coloured corner.

Elsewhere, Xbox Game Pass is reintroducing Quantum Break in May 2023, and adding in new DLC for games including Grounded and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first wave of content for May 2023.

Xbox Game Pass additions for May 2023

Besiege (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available Now: ‘Besiege is a physics building game where you construct war machines to obliterate fortresses, annihilate legions of soldiers, navigate hazards, and solve physics puzzles.’

Quantum Break (Console, PC) – Available Now: ‘From Remedy Entertainment, the masters of cinematic action games, comes a time-amplified suspenseful blockbuster. The Quantum Break experience is part game, part live action show – where decisions in one dramatically affect the other.’

Ravenlok (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 4 May: ‘Enter a world of wonder and danger in Ravenlok, an action-packed fairy tale adventure by Cococucumber. Follow your curiosity through a mystical mirror into a lost land of terrifying monsters and a malevolent queen.’

Weird West: Definitive Edition (Xbox Series X/S) – Available 8 May: ‘Survive and unveil the mysteries of the Weird West through the intertwined destinies of its unusual heroes in an action RPG from the co-creators of Dishonored and Prey. Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures. Form a posse or venture forth alone and make each legend your own.’

Shadowrun Trilogy (PC) – Available 9 May: ‘The Shadowrun Trilogy comprises 3 cult tactical RPG games taking place in a dystopian cyberpunk future in which magic has re-awakened, bringing back to life creatures of high fantasy.’

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 11 May: ‘The sequel to the captivating tale of Fuga: Melodies of Steel is coming soon! This turn-based RPG is back with a ramped up battle system for more strategy, as well as a brand-new event system that gives you more thrilling choices to affect your experience!’

As mentioned, Grounded is also getting a ‘Super Duper Update’ which introduces a new wasp neighbour, a duplication machine, new home decor, and a construction gnat. Meanwhile, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is getting a free ‘Luke Starkiller’ hero, who represents an early concept version of Luke Skywalker.

Xbox Game Pass removals for May 2023

On 15 May 2023, the following games will depart Xbox Game Pass:

Before We Leave

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Hearts of Iron IV

Her Story

Umurangi Generation: Special Edition

You can expect the next wave of Xbox Game Pass additions and removals to arrive mid-month. To learn more about the subscription service, head to the Xbox Game Pass hub.