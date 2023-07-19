Xbox Game Pass: Wave two games for July 2023 revealed

Xbox Game Pass is getting a brand new wave of games in late July 2023, with the latest inclusions spanning the wide and award-winning world of indie games. One of GamesHub‘s favourite adventures of 2021 – Toem – is coming to the subscription service this month, alongside a number of intricate, creative games like Maquette, and The Wandering Village.

This month, Xbox Game Pass is also playing host to the day one launch of Venba, the upcoming cooking game spotlighting Indian culture and family relationships.

Beyond these, you can expect plenty of action in Celeste, The Cave, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, and the first Tall Tale of Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island.

Here’s every game coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of July 2023.

Xbox Game Pass: New additions in July 2023

Techtonica (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available Today: ‘Dig into the sub-surface, bioluminescent world of a rogue alien planet as you explore and construct sprawling factories in Techtonica.’

Toem (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available Today: ‘Set off on a delightful expedition and use your photographic eye to uncover the mysteries of the magical Toem in this hand-drawn adventure game.’

The Cave (Console, Cloud) – Available Today: ‘Assemble your team of three from seven unlikely adventurers, each with their own unique personalities, and then descend into the mysterious depths.’

Maquette (Console, PC) – Available 19 July: ‘Maquette is a first-person recursive puzzle game that takes you into a world where every building, plant, and object are simultaneously tiny and staggeringly huge.’

Figment 2: Creed Valley (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 20 July: ‘Nightmares are spreading chaos and have overrun once-peaceful lands. Join Dusty, The Mind’s courage, as you make your way through puzzles, musical boss fights, and unique environments.

The Wandering Village (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 20 July: ‘The Wandering Village is a city-building simulation game on the back of a giant, wandering creature. Build your settlement and form a symbiotic relationship with the colossus.’

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island DLC (Console, PC) – Available 20 July: ‘Voyage deep into the Caribbean with Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island – an original story told in instalments across three Tall Tales … it’s a hilarious, heartfelt love-letter to the iconic adventure game series!’

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – Available 25 July: ‘A new stand-alone expansion to the world of the classic FPS series. Join the fight against Notorious Mental on a journey through the wild lands of Russia and find your way through this lost chapter of Sam Stone’s adventures.’

Venba (Console, PC) – Available 31 July: ‘Venba is a short narrative cooking game, where you play as an Indian mom, who immigrates to Canada with her family in the 1980s. Players will cook various dishes and restore lost recipes, hold branching conversations, and explore in this story about family, love, loss, and more.’

Celeste (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 1 August: ‘Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight platformer from the creators of TowerFall.’

Xbox Game Pass: Games Leaving on 31 July

The following games are leaving Xbox Game Pass on 31 July 2023:

Dreamscaper

Expeditions: Rome

Marvel’s Avengers

The Ascent

Two Point Campus

Xbox Game Pass is a game subscription service with access beginning at AU $10.95/month. Find out more on the Xbox Game Pass hub.