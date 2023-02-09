Xbox Game Pass: February 2023 games revealed

Xbox has officially revealed the latest games to hit Xbox Game Pass in February 2023, with a small, solid array of inclusions for the month – like the highly-anticipated dystopian adventure, Atomic Heart, and cosy city building simulator, Cities: Skylines – Remastered.

While the list isn’t quite a knockout, it follows a rip-roaring January lineup that was always going to be difficult to beat. In addition, a few February extras slipped into last month’s announcement – Darkest Dungeon, Grid Legends, and Hot Wheels Unleashed – so February is a bit more stacked than the wave one list suggests.

Every game coming to Xbox Game Pass in February 2023

Here’s every new game coming to Xbox Game Pass in February 2023 so far:

Madden NFL 23 (Console, PC) – Arriving 9 February: ‘Madden NFL 23 is coming soon to PC Game Pass & Ultimate via EA Play! Give your Ultimate Team a boost and show you’re here to win.’

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Console, PC, Cloud) – Arriving 9 February: ‘Strange phenomena are twisting legendary moments from Gundam history, and you’re in charge of fixing them. SD Gundam Battle Alliance is a multiplayer Gundam action RPG where you can smash foes solo or with friends in thrilling mechanised combat.’

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord (Console, PC, Cloud) – Arriving 14 February: ‘Set forth on an epic adventure in a fictional Dark Ages sandbox that combines strategy and action-RPG gameplay. Carve out your own kingdom or champion another’s cause as you explore the vast, reimagined continent of Calradia in this prequel to the critically acclaimed, Mount & Blade: Warband.‘

Cities: Skylines – Remastered (Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – Arriving 15 February: ‘Cities: Skylines is an award-winning, best-selling management game, now remastered for Xbox Series X|S with all of its robust city-simulation gameplay and unique charm along for the ride.’

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition (Console, PC, Cloud) – Arriving 16 February: ‘Trek across a mythic Asian land infused with the magic and technology of ancient samurai, now overrun by the demonic yokai from Japanese folklore.’

Atomic Heart (Console, PC, Cloud) – Arriving 21 February: ‘In a mad and sublime utopian world, take part in explosive encounters. Adapt your fighting style to each opponent, use your environment and upgrade your equipment to fulfil your mission. If you want to reach the truth, you’ll have to pay in blood.’

Every game leaving Xbox Game Pass in February 2023

As is tradition, a number of games are also leaving Xbox Game Pass in February 2023, with one – CrossfireX – closing down entirely by May 2023. Here’s every game on the way out of Xbox Game Pass on 15 February 2023:

Besiege

CrossfireX

Infernax

Recompile

Skul: The Hero Slayer

The Last Kids on Earth

If you’re keen on any of these titles, make sure to jump in before they depart.

Stay tuned to GamesHub for the last inclusions and departures on Xbox Game Pass in future.