Xbox Game Pass Core officially replaces Xbox Live Gold

Xbox Game Pass Core is in the process of launching worldwide, effectively replacing Xbox Live Gold as the primary multiplayer subscription service for players on Xbox consoles. Game Pass Core is priced similarly to Live Gold and will not represent a major leap for players – although everyone who remains subscribed will now gain access to a limited array of free games, downloadable via the Game Pass Core library.

There are 36 games included in the base version of this subscription, including popular Xbox and Bethesda games like Fallout 4, Dishonored 2, Doom Eternal, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, and Halo 5: Guardians, amongst others. For those previously only subscribed to Xbox Live Gold, it’s a neat perk that should help justify the monthly cost of online multiplayer gaming.

Notably, Xbox Game Pass Core is a cheaper, standalone subscription from other Xbox Game Pass tiers. For US $9.99 | AU $10.95 per month, subscribers gain access to a more limited game catalogue, online multiplayer gameplay, members discounts on certain games, and Free Play Days demos.

There is also a version of Xbox Game Pass for PC, which is also priced at US $9.99 | AU $10.95 per month, but while this does include access to the full Xbox Game Pass library, it does not allow access on consoles.

For that, you’ll need to fork out for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which provides all the benefits of Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass Core, as well as access to the full library of Xbox Game Pass titles on PC and Xbox.

You can learn more about the differences between these subscriptions on the Xbox website.

Every game included with Xbox Game Pass Core

For everyone keen to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Core, and everyone transitioning from an Xbox Live Gold membership, here’s the full catalogue of Xbox games available to play and download, for as long as a subscription remains active:

Among Us

Astroneer

Celeste

Dead Cells

Descenders

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal Standard Edition

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Firewatch

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Golf With Your Friends

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human: Fall Flat

Inside

Limbo

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

PowerWash Simulator

Psychonauts 2

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Superliminal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Unpacking

Vampire Survivors

Stay tuned as Xbox continues the global rollout of Xbox Game Pass Core.