Xbox Game Pass Core officially replaces Xbox Live Gold

Xbox Game Pass Core is set to go live around the world, replacing Xbox Live Gold.
15 Sep 2023
Leah J. Williams
Xbox

Xbox Game Pass Core is in the process of launching worldwide, effectively replacing Xbox Live Gold as the primary multiplayer subscription service for players on Xbox consoles. Game Pass Core is priced similarly to Live Gold and will not represent a major leap for players – although everyone who remains subscribed will now gain access to a limited array of free games, downloadable via the Game Pass Core library.

There are 36 games included in the base version of this subscription, including popular Xbox and Bethesda games like Fallout 4, Dishonored 2, Doom Eternal, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, and Halo 5: Guardians, amongst others. For those previously only subscribed to Xbox Live Gold, it’s a neat perk that should help justify the monthly cost of online multiplayer gaming.

Notably, Xbox Game Pass Core is a cheaper, standalone subscription from other Xbox Game Pass tiers. For US $9.99 | AU $10.95 per month, subscribers gain access to a more limited game catalogue, online multiplayer gameplay, members discounts on certain games, and Free Play Days demos.

Read: The New Xbox Game Pass games for September 2023

There is also a version of Xbox Game Pass for PC, which is also priced at US $9.99 | AU $10.95 per month, but while this does include access to the full Xbox Game Pass library, it does not allow access on consoles.

For that, you’ll need to fork out for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which provides all the benefits of Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass Core, as well as access to the full library of Xbox Game Pass titles on PC and Xbox.

You can learn more about the differences between these subscriptions on the Xbox website.

Every game included with Xbox Game Pass Core

For everyone keen to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Core, and everyone transitioning from an Xbox Live Gold membership, here’s the full catalogue of Xbox games available to play and download, for as long as a subscription remains active:

  • Among Us
  • Astroneer
  • Celeste
  • Dead Cells
  • Descenders
  • Dishonored 2
  • Doom Eternal Standard Edition
  • Fable Anniversary
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Firewatch
  • Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
  • Gang Beasts
  • Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
  • Golf With Your Friends
  • Grounded
  • Halo 5: Guardians
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Human: Fall Flat
  • Inside
  • Limbo
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  • PowerWash Simulator
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Slay the Spire
  • Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
  • Stardew Valley
  • State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
  • Superliminal
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • Unpacking
  • Vampire Survivors

Stay tuned as Xbox continues the global rollout of Xbox Game Pass Core.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

