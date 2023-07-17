News

 > News > Xbox

Xbox Live Gold set to be replaced by ‘Xbox Game Pass Core’

Xbox Live Gold will be discontinued and replaced with a new service in September 2023.
17 Jul 2023
Leah J. Williams
xbox game pass rival game sales q3 2023 finanicla results

Xbox

Image: Xbox / Microsoft

Share Icon

Xbox Live Gold is being sunsetted, as Microsoft prepares to replace the online service membership with a brand new Xbox Game Pass Core subscription. From 14 September 2023, all current Xbox Live Gold members will be transitioned to the new Game Pass Core subscription, and gain all the added benefits of this membership.

Game Pass Core will allow players to continue playing games online, and will also provide subscribers with access to a new library of ‘over 25 games’ for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, with new titles being added 2-3 times a year.

The service will cost USD $9.99 | AUD $10.95 per month, or USD $59.99 | AUD $79.95 per year – the same price as existing Xbox Live Gold memberships.

While this change appears to be largely ‘business as usual’, there is a caveat with the transition – the Games with Gold service will cease on 1 September 2023. That means Xbox Live Gold subscribers will no longer be able to claim a monthly rotating selection of free games after August 2023.

Read: Xbox Game Pass: July 2023 games revealed

Any Xbox One games claimed from Games with Gold will still be accessible as long as players have a Game Pass membership, and all Xbox 360 games will remain in a player’s library permanently, but no future games will be offered.

For now, players with Xbox Live Gold subscriptions will not be required to make any changes to their subscription. The transition to Game Pass Core will be automatic, with a smooth transition planned according to the company.

Xbox Game Pass Core: Game Lineup

In announcing the arrival of Xbox Game Pass Core, Microsoft has also revealed a handful of games available as part of the Core game library. So far, this list includes:

  • Among Us
  • Descenders
  • Dishonored 2
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Fable Anniversary
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Gears 5
  • Grounded
  • Halo 5: Guardians
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Human Fall Flat
  • INSIDE
  • Ori & The Will of the Wisps
  • Psychonauts 2
  • State of Decay 2
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

More games are expected to be announced in the coming months, as Microsoft prepares for the arrival of Xbox Game Pass Core. For more information, head to the Xbox Wire blog for the latest details.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
stardew valley update 1.6 game
?>
News

Stardew Valley update 1.6 will introduce new secrets, items

Stardew Valley's latest update will introduce a range of new features for returning players.

Leah J. Williams
Assassin's Creed Codename Jade
?>
News

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade closed beta begins in August 2023

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade is an upcoming mobile adventure game set in third century China.

Leah J. Williams
Call of Duty: Vanguard review
?>
News

Microsoft and UK CMA extend Activision Blizzard merger negotiations

The UK Competition Appeal Tribunal has agreed to pause proceedings between Microsoft and the CMA.

Leah J. Williams
orchestra victoria indie symphony
?>
News

Orchestra Victoria to host Indie Symphony game celebration

Orchestra Victoria is hosting a major celebration of independently-development games and their music in September 2023.

Leah J. Williams
Pokemon Sleep
?>
News

Pokemon Sleep launches for iOS and Android in Australia, other regions

The gamified mobile sleep app Pokemon Sleep is now available in Australia and other select regions.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login