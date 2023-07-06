Xbox Game Pass: July 2023 games revealed

The first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles for July 2023 have been revealed, with two standout headliners amongst the pack. The first is a game that will be familiar to many: Grand Theft Auto 5. After a brief absence, the game has returned to Xbox Game Pass, with players able to jump in now on console, or via the cloud.

The second headliner is a curiosity: Exoprimal. This Capcom-developed dinosaur skirmish game is all about teaming up with your pals and fighting giant hordes of dinosaurs who mysteriously appear in the real world, via rifts in space and time. It’s available on the first day of its release on Xbox Game Pass for anyone curious enough to learn more about this wild, high-concept PvP and PvE squad fighter.

Read: Capcom’s experimental dino-shooter Exoprimal features a neat spin on co-op

Elsewhere in this month’s Xbox Game Pass offerings, there’s a number of quirky indie adventures, and a Ron Gilbert classic. Here’s everything new coming to Xbox Game Pass to kick off July 2023.

Xbox Game Pass: Wave One for July 2023

Grand Theft Auto V (Console, Cloud) – Available today: ‘When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber, and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government, and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody least of all each other.’

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available today: ‘Weaving its tale between the three clans of Human, Deity, and Demon, it puts you in command of a memorable party of characters, each with unique personalities, motives, skills, strengths, and weaknesses.’

McPixel 3 (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 6 July: ‘McPixel 3 is a mind-blowing save-the-day adventure that sees the titular wanna-be hero avert one disaster after another at every turn using unconventional yet entertaining methods of mayhem.’

Common’hood (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 11 July: ‘Common’hood is a squatter settlement simulation game with highly customisable base building tools. Gather salvage materials, grow your own food, research new technology, craft new tools, and build a new home.’

Insurgency: Sandstorm (PC) – Available 11 July: ‘Battle in the war-torn environments of a contemporary conflict through a series of intense co-op and PvP multiplayer modes. Feel every bullet and fear every impact in fierce close quarters combat as your team fights toward victory.’

Exoprimal (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 14 July: ‘Squad up and take down hordes of dinosaurs in a series of endless wargames run by the artificial intelligence Leviathan. Blending PvE and PvP combat with a variety of objectives and powerful exosuits to pilot, no two matches of Exoprimal play out the same.’

Techtonica (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available in Game Preview on 18 July: ‘Dig into the sub-surface, bioluminescent world of a rogue alien planet as you explore and construct sprawling factories in Techtonica. Work alone or in co-op to master automation, gather resources, research new technologies, mould the destructible terrain, establish a base of operations, and uncover long-forgotten secrets.’

The Cave (Console, Cloud) – Available 18 July: ‘The Cave is an adventure game from Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion creator Ron Gilbert, and Double Fine Productions, the award-winning studio behind Psychonauts and Brütal Legend. Assemble your team of three from seven unlikely adventurers, each with their own unique personalities, and then descend into the mysterious depths.’

The following titles are leaving Xbox Game Pass on 15 July: Exo One, PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, and Spelunky 2.

