Xbox Game Pass: New games for April 2023 revealed

The latest games coming to Xbox Game Pass in April 2023 have been revealed – and it turns out, subscribers are in for a pretty hefty month. Minecraft Legends is newly-launched on the service, and it’s set to be joined by a number of indie blockbusters in the coming weeks – including Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, Cassette Beasts, and demonic possession adventure, The Last Case of Benedict Fox.

Redfall has also slipped into this second wave of monthly game announcements, although it technically releases in early May 2023.

Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in April 2023 (and slightly beyond).

Every game coming to Xbox Game Pass in April 2023 (Wave Two)

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (PC, Console, Cloud) – Available 20 April: ‘It’s time to return as everyone’s favourite late-night coffee shop barista, ready to lend a sympathetic ear and create the perfect beverage for a host of fantastic customers.’

Medieval Dynasty (Xbox One) – Available 20 April: ‘Take on the role of a young man who has fled from war and wants to take his fate into his own hands. From being alone, inexperienced, and poor, you will develop into a master of many skills, a leader of your community, and the founder of a prosperous dynasty which is meant to last and prosper for generations to come.’

Homestead Arcana (PC, Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – Available 21 April: ‘Become a farming Witch and pioneer the range that has been mysteriously corrupted with Miasma. Discover the secret behind its appearance, grow plants to power up your spells, and use nature’s magic to heal the land.’

Cassette Beasts (PC) – Available 26 April: ‘Bring your cassette player and get ready to press play! Collect awesome monsters to use during turn-based battles as you adventure into the open-world RPG, Cassette Beasts.’

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition (PC, Console, Cloud) – Available 27 April: ‘BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle lets you create your own cross-over dream team with the beloved characters from a total of 8 titles! Fight with your favourite characters from the popular titles BlazBlue, Persona 4 Arena, Under Night In-Birth, RWBY, and more.’

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (PC, Console) – Available 27 April: ‘Take on the last case of Benedict Fox and dive into a twisted world of secret organisations, forbidden rituals, and cold-blooded murders. Explore the memories of deceased victims as you search for clues and fight demons in this fantastical Lovecraftian Metroidvania.’

Redfall (PC, Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – Available 2 May: ‘The town of Redfall is under siege by a legion of vampires who have cut the island off from the outside world. Trapped with a handful of survivors, slay alone or squad up in open-world FPS action.’

Every game leaving Xbox Game Pass in April 2023

As new games arrive on Xbox Game Pass, some must leave. On 30 April 2023, expect the following games to depart the subscription platform:

Bugsnax

Destroy All Humans!

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Tetris Effect Connected

Unsouled

