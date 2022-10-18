Custom Xbox Elite controllers are coming to Xbox Design Lab

Xbox Wireless Elite Series 2 controllers are finally available to customise in Xbox Design Lab, after much community demand and a global push for the customisation service to expand. From today, you’ll be able to create your own custom Elite controllers, with changes available for the body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, and buttons.

Keen creators will able to choose a cross-shaped or faceted D-pad, and will also be able to colour-customise any part of the controller, including the thumbstick base and ring. Many of the colours on Design Lab are exclusive to this service, meaning whatever you create won’t be available in stores.

As with the other controllers on Xbox Design Lab, laser engraving of up to 16 characters is also available for a more personal touch.

Read: Xbox Design Lab has finally launched in Australia – and it’s excellent

Custom Xbox Elite controller customisation begins from US $149.99 (AU $240).

If you want an Elite controller along with all the extra Elite components (optional paddles, thumbsticks, D-pads, carrying case and charging pack), you’ll need to pay an eye-watering US $209.99 (AU $338).

That said, if you’re somebody who uses your Xbox Elite controller every day, it might be worth the investment. As a leap up from the basic controller, the Elite has a much better hand feel and grip, and allows you to finely tune the controller to suit your personal preferences.

Xbox Design Lab will offer custom Elite controllers in select regions from today – ‘the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, most Western European countries, and select Southeast Asian countries.’

Everyone who creates a custom Elite controller on the Xbox Design Lab website is encouraged to hop online and share their creation with the #XboxDesignLab hashtag.