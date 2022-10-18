News

 > Xbox

Custom Xbox Elite controllers are coming to Xbox Design Lab

Xbox Design Lab is expanding to include Xbox Elite 2 controllers, starting from today.
19 Oct 2022
Leah J. Williams
xbox elite controller design lab custom

Xbox

Image: Microsoft / Xbox

Share Icon

Xbox Wireless Elite Series 2 controllers are finally available to customise in Xbox Design Lab, after much community demand and a global push for the customisation service to expand. From today, you’ll be able to create your own custom Elite controllers, with changes available for the body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, and buttons.

Keen creators will able to choose a cross-shaped or faceted D-pad, and will also be able to colour-customise any part of the controller, including the thumbstick base and ring. Many of the colours on Design Lab are exclusive to this service, meaning whatever you create won’t be available in stores.

As with the other controllers on Xbox Design Lab, laser engraving of up to 16 characters is also available for a more personal touch.

Read: Xbox Design Lab has finally launched in Australia – and it’s excellent

Custom Xbox Elite controller customisation begins from US $149.99 (AU $240).

If you want an Elite controller along with all the extra Elite components (optional paddles, thumbsticks, D-pads, carrying case and charging pack), you’ll need to pay an eye-watering US $209.99 (AU $338).

That said, if you’re somebody who uses your Xbox Elite controller every day, it might be worth the investment. As a leap up from the basic controller, the Elite has a much better hand feel and grip, and allows you to finely tune the controller to suit your personal preferences.

Xbox Design Lab will offer custom Elite controllers in select regions from today – ‘the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, most Western European countries, and select Southeast Asian countries.’

Everyone who creates a custom Elite controller on the Xbox Design Lab website is encouraged to hop online and share their creation with the #XboxDesignLab hashtag.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Features Game Development Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Marvel Snap Key Art Second Dinner
?>
Features

Marvel Snap designer Kent-Erik Hagman talks smart card game design

Marvel Snap designer Kent-Erik Hagman chats about the clever design decisions that keep the card game fast-paced and engaging.

Edmond Tran
PAX Aus 2022 Indie Showcase Winners
?>
News

PAX Aus 2022 Indie Showcase - People's Choice Winner Announced

We asked PAX Aus 2022 attendees to vote for their favourite Indie Showcase games – here's who they picked as…

Edmond Tran
meta horizon worlds metaverse
?>
News

Meta's Horizon Worlds metaverse is reportedly struggling

Meta's proprietary metaverse, Horizon Worlds, is reportedly underperforming and has little retention.

Leah J. Williams
feedler trolli halo world championship
?>
News

Trolli has created a Halo 'Feedler' that shoots gummy worms

The Feedler gun will shoot Trolli worms into the mouths of 'enemy targets' at the Halo World Championship.

Leah J. Williams
apex legends game catalyst hero
?>
News

Apex Legends introduces new trans hero, Catalyst

Catalyst is the first trans woman to join the Apex Legends roster of heroes. Here's what you need to know.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login