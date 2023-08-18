The Xbox 360 Store will shut down in July 2024

Microsoft has announced the closure of the official Xbox 360 online store, with service set to shut down on 29 July 2024. From this date, the marketplace will no longer offer new games, DLC, or entertainment content for purchase – although owners of existing content will still be able to access their previous purchases via their console.

In addition to the Xbox 360 store shutdown, Microsoft has also confirmed that the Microsoft Movies & TV app for Xbox 360 will no longer function, rendering all purchased content non-viewable on the console.

‘A lot has changed since the Xbox 360 launched in 2005,’ Dave McCarthy, CBP of Xbox Player Services said of the change. ‘Technology has evolved, expectations from players have shifted, and we are focused on making Xbox Series X|S the best place to play now and in the future.’

Until the closure of the store, console owners will still be able to purchase content on Xbox 360, with most of this content also playable on modern consoles via backward compatibility. In recent years, Microsoft has made a concerted effort to support classic games on modern devices, with many Xbox and Xbox 360 games still available and fully playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

That lessens the blow of losing the Xbox 360 store – as the vast majority of content, particularly the most popular titles, will remain available for purchase and play despite the planned shutdown. That said, there are many titles that remain in limbo, as Microsoft has now reportedly scaled back its foray into backward compatibility.

Read: Xbox ends Backward Compatibility program after one final update

Over 200 Xbox 360 games will reportedly disappear in 2024

Per analysis from VGC, it’s predicted that around 220 digital-only Xbox 360 games will disappear when the Xbox 360 store shuts down in July 2024. As noted, many of these games are also available on other platforms, but some are Xbox Live Arcade exclusives with no alternate digital or physical releases.

These games will remain available for those who’ve already purchased them, but otherwise, they will no longer be available to the general public. The list of games set to disappear, as compiled by VGC, includes a range of digital titles, and a handful of Kinect-exclusive games.

Anyone keen to play these games beyond the closure of the store should consider purchasing them, to ensure access in future.

To accompany the announcement of the Xbox 360 store closure, Microsoft has released a large Q&A, with many questions about functionality and caveats detailed thoroughly. To learn more about the decision to shut the Xbox 360 store, and what to expect in July 2024, head to the Xbox Wire blog.