Xbox 360 Store adds new wave of discounts ahead of closure

Xbox has added dozens of new games to the Digital Xbox 360 Store discount pile, ahead of its impending closure on 29 July 2024. In addition to the games already on sale, Xbox has added a range of more mainstream hits to its list, including Batman: Arkham Asylum, City, and Origins Blackgate, the Devil May Cry series, Dishonored, and more.

Most of these games are discounted by 75-90%, with many prices within the AUD $5-10 range. Notably, supported titles with Backward Compatibility features are playable on modern consoles, so even if you don’t typically use an Xbox 360, you’ll still be able to enjoy your purchases.

All purchased games with be downloadable and playable on Xbox 360 and modern consoles (where possible) for the foreseeable future, so buying a game in this sale is a sort of preservation. Some of the games included on the Digital Xbox 360 Store are only available on this platform, and they will actually disappear when the store is taken down.

Read: Preserve gaming history with the Xbox 360 Store sale

That’s part of the reason why Xbox is hosting its ongoing sale – to ensure that any players who want to preserve games can do so before the service shuts down. By nature, digital storefronts have a limited life. Servers can’t be maintained forever, and while the removal of this particular store is terrible for proper preservation of games, at the very least, it’s nice to see Xbox providing time and opportunity to save its digital-only games.

New Xbox 360 games discounted

As announced, a range of classic Xbox 360 games have now been discounted on the Digital Xbox 360 Store. Games going incredibly cheap include the following highlights:

Alone in the Dark

Batman: Arkham Asylum, City, Origins Blackgate

Bionic Commando, Rearmed, Rearmed 2

Bulletstorm

DARK

Dead Island, Riptide

Dead Rising, Dead Rising 2

Devil May Cry 4, HD Collection, DmC: Devil May Cry

Dishonored

Just Dance 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, Kids 2014

Lego Harry Potter, Batman 3, Jurassic World, Marvel Super Heroes, Avengers, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Movie Videogame

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes, The Phantom Pain

Metro: Last Light, 2033

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Need for Speed Most Wanted, Rivals

Resident Evil, 0, 4, 5, 6, Revelations

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Skyrim

The Evil Within

Thief

Tropico 3, 5

You can view the full list of discounted games on Xbox Wire – and note, there’s more games to come. As shared by Xbox, there will be a new wave of additional games available at a discount from 16 July 2024. There will be a shorter runway to purchase these incoming games, as the Digital Xbox 360 Store shuts for good at the end of July.