News

 > News > PC

WWE 2K23: WarGames, new stars shown off in gameplay trailer

The latest trailer for WWE 2K23 has revealed a glimpse of the debuting WarGames mode.
2 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
wwe 2k23 wargames mode

PC

Image: 2K Games / Visual Concepts

Share Icon

The latest gameplay trailer for WWE 2K23 has revealed new looks at returning and debuting wrestlers, as well as the first meaty glimpse at the new WarGames match type. John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Bad Bunny kick off the trailer, with their character models looking impressive.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are up next – with both looking sleek and shiny, as you’d expected. Rhodes’ face isn’t too accurate, unfortunately, but his gear looks absolutely stunning.

In addition to main roster stars like Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, the trailer confirms NXT standouts including Cora Jade and Alba Fyre (the former Kay Lee Ray) will be included in the game. Other favourites from NXT – Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, and Indi Hartwell – are also likely to make the cut this year, although we’ll need to stay tuned for confirmation.

As mentioned, WWE 2K23 marks the debut of the WarGames chamber in the WWE 2K game series. This double-ring setup allows for players to take on a more epic match type, where the action can continue between either ring, as teams fight for dominance within a steel cage.

Also revealed as part of the new gameplay trailer is a raft of beloved wrestling legends including ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and The Rock.

Hulk Hogan is also there.

Other roster members revealed in the new trailer include Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Austin Theory, Drew McIntrye, Sheamus, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Logan Paul, and The Miz, with plenty more set to be announced ahead of the game’s launch.

Notably, it appears Zayn is still part of the Bloodline group in the WarGames match of the trailer. He chose to divorce the group at the 2023 Royal Rumble in January – likely too late for the game’s developers to tweak the action. Regardless, the experience looks set to be a fun, chaotic time for everyone involved.

You can check out the new trailer for WWE 2K23 here, and look forward to the game’s release on 17 March 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
wylde flowers game
?>
News

Wylde Flowers to get boutique store, custom clothing, photo mode

Wylde Flowers is expanding in February 2023, with new features, shops, and customisation options.

Leah J. Williams
playstation plus collection
?>
News

PlayStation Plus Collection to shut down in May 2023

The PlayStation Plus Collection is set to close, although players can still claim future access while it's live.

Leah J. Williams
titanfall apex legends game cancelled
?>
News

EA reportedly cancels Apex Legends x Titanfall crossover game

The reportedly cancelled sequel would have been called 'Titanfall Legends'.

Leah J. Williams
Tomb Raider Reloaded
?>
News

Tomb Raider Reloaded launches worldwide in February 2023

Tomb Raider Reloaded is a mobile idle action game, co-developed by the now-shuttered studio, Square Enix Montreal.

Edmond Tran
apple arcade games february 2023
?>
News

Apple Arcade: Every game arriving in February 2023

The latest Apple Arcade lineup includes a wholesome farm simulator from Team17, a hydro jet racer, and more.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login