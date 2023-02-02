WWE 2K23: WarGames, new stars shown off in gameplay trailer

The latest gameplay trailer for WWE 2K23 has revealed new looks at returning and debuting wrestlers, as well as the first meaty glimpse at the new WarGames match type. John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Bad Bunny kick off the trailer, with their character models looking impressive.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are up next – with both looking sleek and shiny, as you’d expected. Rhodes’ face isn’t too accurate, unfortunately, but his gear looks absolutely stunning.

In addition to main roster stars like Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, the trailer confirms NXT standouts including Cora Jade and Alba Fyre (the former Kay Lee Ray) will be included in the game. Other favourites from NXT – Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, and Indi Hartwell – are also likely to make the cut this year, although we’ll need to stay tuned for confirmation.

As mentioned, WWE 2K23 marks the debut of the WarGames chamber in the WWE 2K game series. This double-ring setup allows for players to take on a more epic match type, where the action can continue between either ring, as teams fight for dominance within a steel cage.

Also revealed as part of the new gameplay trailer is a raft of beloved wrestling legends including ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and The Rock.

Hulk Hogan is also there.

Other roster members revealed in the new trailer include Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Austin Theory, Drew McIntrye, Sheamus, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Logan Paul, and The Miz, with plenty more set to be announced ahead of the game’s launch.

Notably, it appears Zayn is still part of the Bloodline group in the WarGames match of the trailer. He chose to divorce the group at the 2023 Royal Rumble in January – likely too late for the game’s developers to tweak the action. Regardless, the experience looks set to be a fun, chaotic time for everyone involved.

You can check out the new trailer for WWE 2K23 here, and look forward to the game’s release on 17 March 2023.