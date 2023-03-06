WWE 2K23 DLC adds Bray Wyatt, reunites Steiner Brothers

The complete list of wrestlers included in the WWE 2K23 Season Pass DLC expansion pack has been revealed, with several surprising names on the list. As detailed by 2K Games, several iconic wrestlers will make their franchise debut in the upcoming game, with legends Rick Steiner and Harley Race set to be included in a WWE 2K game for the first time. Likewise, Zeus, the wrestler played by Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister in the fictional Hulk Hogan-starring film No Holds Barred, will also make his 2K debut in WWE 2K23.

We’re also seeing the return of underrated WWE Divas-era legend Eve Torres in WWE 2K23, the return of Wade Barrett as a playable superstar, and a number of NXT 2.0 debuts.

There are five major DLC packs for the game in total, each of which will be included in the WWE 2K23 season pass. Here’s every pack set for release, post-launch:

DLC #1: Steiner Row Pack – Scott Steiner, Rick Steiner, B-Fab, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis

– Scott Steiner, Rick Steiner, B-Fab, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis DLC #2: Pretty Sweet Pack – Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Tiffany Stratton, Elton Prince, Kit Wilson

– Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Tiffany Stratton, Elton Prince, Kit Wilson DLC #3: Race to NXT Pack – Harley Race, Ivy Nile, Wendy Choo, Tony D’Angelo, Trick Williams

– Harley Race, Ivy Nile, Wendy Choo, Tony D’Angelo, Trick Williams DLC #4: Revel with Wyatt Pack – Bray Wyatt, Zeus, Sarah Logan, Joe Gacy, Blaire Davenport

– Bray Wyatt, Zeus, Sarah Logan, Joe Gacy, Blaire Davenport DLC #5: Bad News U Pack – Eve Torres, Wade Barrett, Damon Kemp, Andre Chase, Nathan Frazer

Each pack has their own standout, but they all feel essential.

Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Sarah Logan and Bray Wyatt should, by rights, have been included in the main roster of WWE 2K23 – but their late 2022 returns destined them for DLC. Regardless of this minor annoyance, it’s great to see they all made the cut for this year’s wrestling bonanza.

Bray Wyatt in particular will likely prove to be a popular get, as he’s become a central focus of WWE storylines in recent months, alongside the mysterious ‘Uncle Howdy’. There’s no word on which version of Wyatt will be included – Funhouse, Fiend, Howdy, or otherwise – but he’s a standout amongst the packs.

Beyond Wyatt, it’s also great to see up-and-coming wrestlers like Ivy Nile and Wendy Choo included as part of the Race to NXT Pack. Both certainly deserve a spot on WWE 2K23‘s evolving roster.

While these DLC packs have not been dated just yet, we can expect to hear more in the lead-up to WWE 2K23‘s launch on 17 March 2023.