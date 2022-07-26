World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic Launches 27 September

Originally released in 2008, the Wrath of the Lich King expansion for World of Warcraft serves as the conclusion to the story of Prince Arthas. Now, it’s returning to World of Warcraft Classic – the series that recreates the MMORPG as it was in the past.

Here’s when the expansion will go live on for all existing World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic realms.

Australia: 27 September 2022, 8am AEST

US West Coast: 26 September 2022, 3pm PDT

UK: 26 September 2022, 11pm BST

Players with an active subscription will receive the expansion at no additional cost.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The expansion will feature the addition of Northrend – the largest expansion-based continent, and where the new storyline takes place – leading to a confrontation with the Lich King himself. Players can play as the Death Knight hero class, which is available to all players and starts at level 55. Subscribers will be able to create one Death Knight character per Classic Realm.

Read: Can World of Warcraft: Dragonflight revive the declining MMO?

Also present in Wrath of the Lich King are thirteen new dungeons and nine new raids, the introduction of the game’s original achievement system, and the Inscription profession which, among other things, allows players to modify class spells and abilities with glyphs.



In preparation for the expansion, players will also receive a 50% bonus to experience as part of the ‘Joyous Journeys’ event until the launch on 27 September. This is likely in preparation for the expansion’s increase of the level cap to 80, from the current maximum of 70 in The Burning Crusade.



Between the Joyous Journeys event, and the level 55 start that Death Knights provide, Wrath of the Lich King should be an experience that is accessible not only for more experienced players, but also for relatively new players of World of Warcraft Classic.



Players can opt-in for the expansion’s beta and find more details on the Wrath of the Lich King website.