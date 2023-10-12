World of Warcraft players raise US $1.5 million for Ukraine aid

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that World of Warcraft players raised US $1.5 million for Ukraine relief efforts between July and August 2023, thanks to a dedicated pet bundle unlocking Sunny the Golden Retriever and Flurky the Murloc in the modern and classic versions of WoW.

The limited-time bundle was established as a means to support BlueCheck, a non-profit charity organisation distributing funds to NGOs working to provide support in Ukraine. To promote the bundle widely, Blizzard teamed up with actress Mila Kunis, a self-professed fan of the World of Warcraft series.

“The World of Warcraft community is the first gaming community I was ever a part of, with strangers who didn’t care who or what I was,” Kunis said of her involvement, at the time. “I know how giving they can be, and what they can achieve when we work together.”

Read: Blizzard launches World of Warcraft pet pack for Ukraine aid

As Blizzard has announced, plenty of fans turned up for the US $20 charity bundle, providing ample support to those dealing with hardship as the war in Ukraine continues. 100% of the funds raised have now been sent on to BlueCheck, with several NGOs supported by its fast-tracked financial processes. These NGOs include:

Ukraine Assistance Organization (UAO) – An organisation providing free medical assistance to Ukrainians in rural villages. The UAO is using the funds to establish mobile medical teams to provide services for patients distant from healthcare facilities.

Project Victory – An organisation providing food, shelter, medical supplies, and essentials to people in any area impacted by war. Project Victory is using the funds to gather urgent medical supplies for nine frontline hospitals.

Lviv INSO – An organisation that was previously a Philharmonic orchestra, and is now serving as a hub for humanitarian relief. Lviv INSO will use the funds to purchase urgent supplies for frontline areas.

Other organisations supported include Voices of Children, Save Peace in Ukraine, Starenki, Cash for Refugees, SpivDiia, TAPS Ukraine, and Move Ukraine. Each is deploying the funds raised to aid those impacted by war, and ensure essential supplies are delivered to where they’re needed most.

As the war in Ukraine continues, those able to donate are encouraged to continue supporting organisations like BlueCheck, which is actively making a difference in the region.