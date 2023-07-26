Blizzard launches World of Warcraft pet pack for Ukraine aid

Blizzard Entertainment has launched a new ‘pet pack’ charity bundle for World of Warcraft players, with all proceeds from sales going towards BlueCheck, a humanitarian charity working to provide support to Ukraine aid organisations. Actress Mila Kunis, an avid World of Warcraft player, has been chosen to be the spokesperson of the new bundle.

Those who purchase the Pet Pack for Ukraine will gain two special in-game pet companions – Sunny, and Flurky. Sunny is a golden retriever pet with yellow fur and blue accents, and can be used in World of Warcraft. Flurky is a baby murloc pet with a blue body and yellow spines, and can be used in Wrath of the Lich King Classic. As you’ll note, both represent the colours of the Ukraine flag.

Per Blizzard, Sunny and Flurky have their own unique behaviours, with each able to wander and perform tricks. ‘Sunny will occasionally chase her tail or take a nap in between adventures,’ Blizzard says. ‘Flurky the baby murloc carries a sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine, and leaves a colourful flower trail wherever he toddles by your side.’

You can see both pets in the reel trailer for the pack:

Those who wish to support BlueCheck without purchasing the Pet Pack for Ukraine are being encouraged to donate directly to BlueCheck Ukraine. Any digital World of Warcraft purchases made on the Battle.net store over the next two months will also contain an option to donate to BlueCheck at checkout.

The new World of Warcraft Pet Pack for Ukraine is now live, and will be available from the Battle.net Shop for USD $20.00 | AUD $27.00 until 29 August 2023.

Following the conclusion of this campaign, Blizzard Entertainment has pledged to ‘donate 100% of the purchase price of each “Pet Pack for Ukraine,” to BlueCheck, less any chargebacks, refunds, and Value Added Taxes (VAT), or other similar taxes paid.’