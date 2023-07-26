News

 > News > Culture

Blizzard launches World of Warcraft pet pack for Ukraine aid

The new Pet Pack for Ukraine will be available for purchase throughout July and August.
26 Jul 2023
Leah J. Williams
world of warcraft pet pack for ukraine

Culture

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Share Icon

Blizzard Entertainment has launched a new ‘pet pack’ charity bundle for World of Warcraft players, with all proceeds from sales going towards BlueCheck, a humanitarian charity working to provide support to Ukraine aid organisations. Actress Mila Kunis, an avid World of Warcraft player, has been chosen to be the spokesperson of the new bundle.

Those who purchase the Pet Pack for Ukraine will gain two special in-game pet companions – Sunny, and Flurky. Sunny is a golden retriever pet with yellow fur and blue accents, and can be used in World of Warcraft. Flurky is a baby murloc pet with a blue body and yellow spines, and can be used in Wrath of the Lich King Classic. As you’ll note, both represent the colours of the Ukraine flag.

Per Blizzard, Sunny and Flurky have their own unique behaviours, with each able to wander and perform tricks. ‘Sunny will occasionally chase her tail or take a nap in between adventures,’ Blizzard says. ‘Flurky the baby murloc carries a sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine, and leaves a colourful flower trail wherever he toddles by your side.’

Read: Diablo 4 – Two expansion packs are on the way

You can see both pets in the reel trailer for the pack:

Those who wish to support BlueCheck without purchasing the Pet Pack for Ukraine are being encouraged to donate directly to BlueCheck Ukraine. Any digital World of Warcraft purchases made on the Battle.net store over the next two months will also contain an option to donate to BlueCheck at checkout.

The new World of Warcraft Pet Pack for Ukraine is now live, and will be available from the Battle.net Shop for USD $20.00 | AUD $27.00 until 29 August 2023.

Following the conclusion of this campaign, Blizzard Entertainment has pledged to ‘donate 100% of the purchase price of each “Pet Pack for Ukraine,” to BlueCheck, less any chargebacks, refunds, and Value Added Taxes (VAT), or other similar taxes paid.’

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Features Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Persona 5 Tactica
?>
Features

Persona 5 Tactica: Everything We Know About the JRPG Spinoff

Persona 5 Tactica takes the beloved Phantom Thieves on a tactical strategy adventure. Here's everything we know about it.

Edmond Tran
Armored Core 6 Fire of Rubicon screenshot
?>
Features

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Still Has Soul – Hands-On Preview

The opening hours of Armored Core 6 demonstrate a strong showing of 90s mech action, with a few tastes of…

Edmond Tran
immortals fenyx rising
?>
News

Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel allegedly cancelled

A new report has alleged work on an unannounced Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel has concluded.

Leah J. Williams
starfield animated shorts
?>
News

Starfield animated shorts reveal game aesthetic and worlds

Bethesda has released a number of shorts depicting the major cities in Starfield.

Leah J. Williams
the dungeon experience pax aus 2023
?>
News

PAX Aus 2023 Indie Showcase winners announced

Here's all the Australian-made games you'll see in the PAX Aus 2023 Indie Showcase.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login