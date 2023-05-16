Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt ceases development

Battle royale spin-off Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt has ceased development, as studio Sharkmob has chosen to move on after a rocky year. While the game was able to attract a passionate and loyal audience, it appears it never gained enough players to sustain long-term development.

Going forward, the studio’s attention will turn to new projects, as well as background server maintenance. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt will remain online for as long as it has an active player base, and Sharkmob has encouraged players to continue playing into the future.

‘Ever since launch, we have been on a journey to excite and delight our players, however, while we have an amazing and very engaged community, we haven’t been able to reach the critical mass needed to sustain development,’ Sharkmob said of the decision to cease development. ‘This has led us to the decision to stop further development of Bloodhunt.’

‘With that said, Bloodhunt servers will stay up and the game will remain available to play. Our aim is to keep the servers going for as long as we have an active player base and community. For those who enjoy the game and want to continue playing, we have worked on some solutions to ensure that the game continues to be interesting.’

Read: The best vampire video games of all time

According to the developer, this will involve an in-game player voting system that will unlock ‘new things and keep Bloodhunt fresh’ – although details of how this functions and what ‘new things’ are included are currently being kept under wraps.

The next game update and patch haul will introduce these final tidbits, and Sharkmob will share more about its plans when these additions go live.

In its recent blog post, the studio also confirmed real currency purchasing will be turned off in-game from 26 September 2023. Following a new update, players will be able to earn in-game tokens more easily, allowing cosmetics to be unlocked in regular gameplay without spending actual money.

‘While we are as sad as you are that Bloodhunt development has now come to an end, please know that this was a difficult decision to make, and we take this experience with us in the development of coming games,’ Sharkmob said.

We’ll likely hear more about the game’s final update in the coming months.