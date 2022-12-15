Vampire Survivors’ East Asian-inspired DLC expansion is out now

Vampire Survivors is one of the underrated hit games of 2022. The automated bullet-hell game where you slowly build up your character’s ability to unleash a ridiculous amount of mayhem on an even more ridiculous amount of enemies released in Early Access in 2021, eventually getting its full release on PC and Xbox (and Xbox Game Pass) in late 2022. That’s been quickly followed up by its first big expansion pack.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Legacy of the Moonspell is East Asian-inspired downloadable content (DLC) that will expand the mayhem, for a low, low cost – just US $2.00 (or your regional equivalent – for reference, the base game costs US $5.00.) The expansion will offer a lot for that paltry cost, including 8 new characters with different innate abilities, 13 new weapons, 6 new music tracks, and a brand new stage – supposedly the biggest one yet.

Legacy of the Moonspell releases on 15 December 2022.

Image: Poncle

Here are all the confirmed details for the upcoming expansion pack, courtesy of the Legacy of the Moonspell Steam page.

Vampire Survivors – Legacy of the Moonspell new content

8 New Characters, including:

Miang Moonspell – The last disciple of the Moonspell Clan before its downfall, and possibly its finest. Self-consciously a shounen protagonist.



– The last disciple of the Moonspell Clan before its downfall, and possibly its finest. Self-consciously a shounen protagonist. Menya Moonspell – One of the few surviving Moonspell elders, Menya’s mystical powers are near god-like.



– One of the few surviving Moonspell elders, Menya’s mystical powers are near god-like. Syuuto Moonspell – Banished practitioner of the new moon dark magic, Syuuto is nonetheless an enemy of evil. Poor personal hygiene may contribute to his continued exile.



– Banished practitioner of the new moon dark magic, Syuuto is nonetheless an enemy of evil. Poor personal hygiene may contribute to his continued exile. Babi-Onna – Returned from the dead to seek vengeance on demons and mortals alike, she nonetheless retains her impeccable ability to charm, amuse, and dazzle.



– Returned from the dead to seek vengeance on demons and mortals alike, she nonetheless retains her impeccable ability to charm, amuse, and dazzle. Plus 4 mystery characters

13 New Weapons, including:

Silver Wind – An ancestral force unleashed by the staff of the Moonspell Clan, only those born under the moon can fully wield its power (or whoever finds it in a chest, we’re not sure).



– An ancestral force unleashed by the staff of the Moonspell Clan, only those born under the moon can fully wield its power (or whoever finds it in a chest, we’re not sure). Four Seasons – A set of orbs which unleash the power of the changing seasons, of death and rebirth.



– A set of orbs which unleash the power of the changing seasons, of death and rebirth. Summon Night – A weapon which drips with the darkness of the new moon. Despite the clan’s superstitions, even the shadows can oppose evil.



– A weapon which drips with the darkness of the new moon. Despite the clan’s superstitions, even the shadows can oppose evil. Mirage Robe – An enchanted kimono, weaved on a loom from the silk of the earth spider, and imbued with a fragment of Babi-Onna’s vengeful spirit. Besides, it looks fabulous darling.

A brand new stage

Mt.Moonspell – Our biggest stage yet, a sprawling map featuring several different environments, all with their own challenges and resident monsters! This one stage includes an abandoned castle, snow-covered mountain, and a yokai-infested village, and more besides.

6 New Music Tracks

♫ Legacy of the Moonspell

♫ Festive Breeze

♫ Rumble Kachara

♫ Haze of Night

♫ Hell Night

♫ Crystal Allure