UTS Student Games Showcase returns in June 2024

The annual UTS Student Games Showcase is returning on 25 June 2024, with game design students presenting their completed and in-development works for the public. As announced, the UTS Tech Festival team are also on board this year, bringing ample projects to browse.

Student games are always fascinating to experience, as they give great insight into the early stages of game development, and the freshest, most passionate ideas of their creators. Student games are typically born of excitement and persistence, with subject matter being hyper-focussed, and untainted by strict ideas of commerciality.

One of the projects on display will be Armless Samurai, for example. This game is a parkour adventure where “your arms may be taken from you, but not your honour. Your legs have become your sword and shield.” In Armless Samurai, players run through a gamut of challenges, kicking their way to freedom. It’s bizarre, rough, and strange, but very, very cool.

Students from Game Design, Computer Graphics, and 3D Computer Animation disciplines will all present their works during this showcase, so there should be a vast array of experiences to dive in with. Those attending the showcase will be able to play and vote for their favourite projects, with an award ceremony crowning a winning projects at the end of the evening.

For those keen to attend the showcase, to support emerging game developers, or to gain insight about the game creation process from those currently learning it, registration for the event is available now. Anyone is able to claim a free ticket, but it is important to register, as the event is catered.

The UTS Student Games Showcase 2024 will run between 3:30 pm and 7:00 pm AEST on 25 June 2024. It takes place in UTS Building 11, Level 4 – the giant green-hued cheese grater building on Broadway, for those familiar.

We wish all the students presenting at the showcase the best of luck.