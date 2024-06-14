News

 > News > Game Development

UTS Student Games Showcase returns in June 2024

The UTS Student Games Showcase will feature new and in-development works from Sydney-based game design students.
14 Jun 2024
Leah J. Williams
armless samurai game uts student games showcase

Game Development

Image: Playmakers Development Team

Share Icon

The annual UTS Student Games Showcase is returning on 25 June 2024, with game design students presenting their completed and in-development works for the public. As announced, the UTS Tech Festival team are also on board this year, bringing ample projects to browse.

Student games are always fascinating to experience, as they give great insight into the early stages of game development, and the freshest, most passionate ideas of their creators. Student games are typically born of excitement and persistence, with subject matter being hyper-focussed, and untainted by strict ideas of commerciality.

One of the projects on display will be Armless Samurai, for example. This game is a parkour adventure where “your arms may be taken from you, but not your honour. Your legs have become your sword and shield.” In Armless Samurai, players run through a gamut of challenges, kicking their way to freedom. It’s bizarre, rough, and strange, but very, very cool.

Read: Screen NSW is offering Gamescom travel grants for local game devs

Students from Game Design, Computer Graphics, and 3D Computer Animation disciplines will all present their works during this showcase, so there should be a vast array of experiences to dive in with. Those attending the showcase will be able to play and vote for their favourite projects, with an award ceremony crowning a winning projects at the end of the evening.

For those keen to attend the showcase, to support emerging game developers, or to gain insight about the game creation process from those currently learning it, registration for the event is available now. Anyone is able to claim a free ticket, but it is important to register, as the event is catered.

The UTS Student Games Showcase 2024 will run between 3:30 pm and 7:00 pm AEST on 25 June 2024. It takes place in UTS Building 11, Level 4 – the giant green-hued cheese grater building on Broadway, for those familiar.

We wish all the students presenting at the showcase the best of luck.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
gamescom 2023 robot
?>
News

Screen NSW is offering Gamescom travel grants for local game devs

Eligible local NSW game developers planning to head to Gamescom 2024 are now encouraged to apply.

Leah J. Williams
hatsune miku mtg secret lair
?>
News

Hatsune Miku's latest MTG: Secret Lair drop includes a potent Commander

Here's all the cards included in the "Summer" edition of the Hatsune Miku x MTG: Secret Lair crossover.

Leah J. Williams
Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies
?>
News

Shimmering Skies revealed as the fifth Disney Lorcana set

The newly announced Disney Lorcana set, Shimmering Skies, looks set to feature interesting new characters and mechanics.

Steph Panecasio
Monster Hunter Rise key art
?>
News

PlayStation Plus: Game Catalogue for June 2024

Here's all the games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue in June 2024.

Leah J. Williams
cities skylines 2
?>
News

Cities: Skylines 2 discovers a fix for high rent: nuking landlords

Cities: Skylines 2 will no longer feature virtual landlords, as they rocketed up rent.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login