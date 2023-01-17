News

 > News > Culture

Ubisoft Paris union calls for strike over CEO comments

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot recently claimed it was on Ubisoft workers to save the company from poor financial results.
18 Jan 2023
Leah J. Williams
mario rabbids sparks of hope

Culture

Image: Ubisoft

Share Icon

Ubisoft Paris union Solidaires Informatique has called for a strike in January, following severe comments made by long-serving Ubisoft CEO, Yves Guillemot. Following a recent financial report, Guillemot reportedly blamed workers for the company’s poor results, which led to the cancellation of three upcoming games.

In an email exchange verified by Kotaku, the CEO told workers, ‘The ball is in your court to deliver this [game] line-up on time and at the expected level of quality, and show everyone what we are capable of achieving.’

Many have spoken out against these comments, highlighting that individual workers do not have the power to control a company’s future, or ensure success. Decisions are made at the top, and it’s these decisions that make or break development – from marketing budgets to team growth, individual benefits, and project scope. The ball is definitively not in the court of workers, and disgruntled Ubisoft employees are now taking a stance against this seeming blame.

Read: Ubisoft cancels three new games, cites economic challenges

‘Mr. Guillemot asks a lot from his employees, but without any compensation. Have salaries kept up with the high inflation of recent years? What about the implementation of the four-­day week? What has been put in place for the teams that come out of the productions exhausted (like those of Just Dance or Mario)?’ Solidaires Informatique wrote in its strike announcement.

‘Because Mr. Guillemot and his clique only understand the relationship of power, Solidaires Informatique is calling on the employees of Ubisoft Paris to go on strike on Friday 27 January in the afternoon, from 2 to 6 pm.’

In addition to calling for a strike, the union group is also demanding salary increases for all staff, improved working conditions overall, transparency for how the company manages its workforce, less tolerance for abusive management policies, and consideration for a four-day work week.

Guillemot’s comments have been labelled a ‘catastrophic’ communication error, one that has rankled many within Ubisoft. While it’s unknown if the company has walked back this statement yet, it’s clear a movement has now been inspired.

Ubisoft Paris staff are expected to work out on 27 January 2023, in the hopes of making a clear statement against the attitudes of Guillemot and wider company management.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
the sims 4 underwear bathroom kit
?>
News

The Sims 4 is getting fancy undies, Bathroom Clutter DLC

The Sims 4 is getting two new DLC kits in January, and both are fairly intimate additions.

Leah J. Williams
Fire Emblem Engage
?>
News

Fire Emblem Engage review roundup

Here's what critics have to say about Fire Emblem Engage, the latest entry in Nintendo's long-running turn-based tactics series.

Edmond Tran
king shark gotham knights suicide squad
?>
News

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League leak reveals Battle Pass

The new leak also reveals multiple in-game currencies, and other live service elements.

Leah J. Williams
forspoken game trailer
?>
News

Forspoken demo updated, PC requirements revealed

Square Enix and Luminous Productions are gearing up for the launch of Forspoken in late January.

Leah J. Williams
Beyond Good and Evil 2 Key art
?>
News

Ubisoft confirms Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still in development

Ubisoft has cancelled a number of titles amidst ongoing financial pressures, but has confirmed that Beyond Good & Evil 2…

Emily Shiel
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login