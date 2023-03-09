News

Two Point Campus: School Spirits DLC announced

School Spirits isn't just an excellent pun. Here's everything included in this major DLC expansion.
9 Mar 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: Two Point Studios

Two Point Campus is diving deep into the world of supernatural beings, with ghosts and ghouls being the focus of its second major expansion pack: School Spirits. This DLC launches for PC and consoles on 15 March 2023, and will include two terrifying courses, a distinctly haunted campus, and plenty of spooky decorations like gnarly trees, creepy paintings, spectral lanterns, crow candles, and tombstones.

Here’s the official description of Two Point Campus: School Spirits:

‘Students will be whisked off to Lifeless Estate, where the usual eerie silence has been interrupted by a paranormal pest problem. The estate’s heiress might be long dead, but she’s still offering two lively new courses, and you’ll encounter some spirited new student archetypes, plus lots of hauntingly good new items to help you give your Campus a new lease on the afterlife.’

Read: Two Point Campus review – Extremely cool for school

In addition to new ghost types, and a new lesson that tasks players with defeating a giant ghost woman, players will also be able to introduce their campuses to a new student type in School Spirit – ghosts from the Other Side. These students will function largely the same as other students (although, presumably, they’ll have different needs) and will help make your time at Lifeless Estate feel a tad more magical.

If you’re looking for more of a challenge in your student management adventures, the School Spirit DLC also includes a new challenge mode level, which will task janitors with effective and efficient ghost busting on campuses jam-packed with unfriendly ghosts.

You’ll be able to tackle these new threats, and a brand new horror-themed campus, when Two Point Campus: School Spirits launches for PC and consoles on 15 March 2023. Those who preorder the game via Steam and the Microsoft Store will get a 10% discount on the upcoming DLC.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

