Tokyo Game Show 2023 will host digital Xbox showcase

Xbox has confirmed a return to the Tokyo Game Show 2023, with a formal Xbox Digital Broadcast planned to air on 21 September 2023. While the show is not expected to host major reveals, it will spotlight “progress updates” from Xbox and Bethesda Softworks with a “diverse collection of games from creators predominantly located in Japan and across Asia.”

It’s likely some of the spotlight will be devoted to the newly-released Starfield, given its popularity and the ongoing excitement around the title, although we will also see a range of other games – including new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Those attending the Tokyo Game Show 2023, which takes place in and around Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, will have the opportunity to attend the show live – and there will also be a special, free fan event with Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond on 23 September 2023 to compliment the livestream.

Read: Tokyo Game Show 2023: Exhibitor list and ticket details revealed

For everyone who can’t attend, the show will be broadcast live on the Tokyo Game Show’s YouTube channel and select Xbox social channels, with language options for Japanese, English, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Malay, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, French, German and Castilian Spanish. It will also be broadcast in Japanese Sign Language and Australian Sign Language, and with audio descriptions for the Japanese and English audio channels.

How to watch the Xbox showcase at Tokyo Game Show 2023

Those keen to tun into the Xbox showcase at the Tokyo Game Show 2023 will need to stay tuned to the Tokyo Game Show YouTube channel, and the various Xbox social media channels at the following times on 21 September 2023:

Japan – 6:00 pm JST

– 6:00 pm JST Australia – 7:00 pm AEST | 6:30 am ACST | 5:00 pm AWST

– 7:00 pm AEST | 6:30 am ACST | 5:00 pm AWST New Zealand – 9:00 pm NZST

– 9:00 pm NZST United States – 2:00 am PT | 5:00 am ET

– 2:00 am PT | 5:00 am ET United Kingdom – 10:00 am BST | 11:00 am CET

Stay tuned for any fresh news and announcements out of the live showcase.

The Tokyo Game Show 2023 takes place from 21-24 September 2023.