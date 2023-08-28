News

 > News > PC

‘Thrive: Heavy Lies the Crown’ announced as second PlaySide Publishing title

Thrive: Heavy Lies The Crown mixes elements of 4X and real-time strategy in a choice-based, multiplayer game.
28 Aug 2023
Edmond Tran
Thrive: Heavy Lies The Crown

PC

Image: Zugalu Entertainment

Share Icon

Playside Games has announced the second title to be released under its PlaySide Publishing label, a medieval city-building and real-time-strategy game for PC called Thrive: Heavy Lies the Crown.

Developed by Canadian studio Zugalu Entertainment, Thrive looks to mix difficult choices and consequences from 4X and grand strategy games, as well as incorporating four-player multiplayer, on top of solo play.

Development on the game began in 2019, and the game was officially announced in 2021, when it was also the recipient of production funding from the Canada Media Fund.

Thrive joins the PlaySide Publishing roster following Dynasty of the Sands, an Ancient Egyptian-themed city-building game whose partnership with PlaySide was announced in May 2023.

Read: PlaySide Publishing knows what it wants

Branden Sloane, CEO of Zugalu Entertainment told GamesHub that the studio signed with PlaySide Publishing because of its ‘genuine understanding and resonance’ with the team’s vision for the game. ‘Their collaborative approach and emphasis on long-term partnership made it an easy decision for us,’ he said.

Sloane also remarked that Thrive is also attempting to combat the ‘perfect city’ traits of other city-building games with their Benevolent and Tyrannical gameplay systems, which will alter the state of player cities and their inhabitants, and hopefully encourage replayability and experimentation.

Harley Homewood, Head of Publishing at PlaySide, said that Thrive had ‘instant appeal’, offering a ‘relatively unique blend of features’ including the decision-making system and multiplayer capabilities.

On the initial strategy game focus of the publisher’s first two titles, Homewood said that Playside is ‘actively investigating titles from a range of publishers and genres’ as it starts building its portfolio.

‘Game quality is at the forefront of all of our partnerships, so in the case of Dynasty of the Sands and now Thrive: Heavy Lies the Crown, we can see two very different city-builders that will appeal to different audiences.’

Dynasty of the Sands is an Ancient Egypt-inspired creative/survival city-builder with a serene, zen-like tone, while Thrive: Heavy Lies the Crown adds some unique twists to the genre via RTS and 4X-inspired elements.’

Thrive is currently aiming for a 2024 launch on Steam Early Access, with a beta in 2023. You can wishlist Thrive: Heavy Lies the Crown on Steam.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture Education & Student News News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Wordplay GamesHub Melbourne International Games Week Creative Victoria
?>
News

Apply for the WordPlay 2023 Games Writing Mentorship Program

GamesHub and Melbourne International Games Week are pleased to announce the return of the WordPlay Games Writing Mentorship Program

GamesHub
starfield game
?>
News

Free Starfield Launch Event Happening in Australia, Hosted by Bethesda

The Sydney-based event promises a variety of "immersive activites" to celebrate the launch of Starfield.

Edmond Tran
baldurs gate gog autumn sale
?>
News

GOG Autumn Sale 2023 features OG Baldur's Gate, and more

The latest GOG Autumn Sale features a range of classic RPGs for those hungry after Baldur's Gate 3.

Leah J. Williams
sea of stars game review roundup
?>
News

Sea of Stars – Review Roundup

Sea of Stars has achieved strong reviews ahead of launch. Here's what the critics are saying.

Leah J. Williams
starfield bethesda release date launch times september 2023
?>
News

Starfield: How to play the game in early access

Bethesda Game Studios has revealed the early access launch times for Starfield, and how keen players can join in.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login