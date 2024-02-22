Epic Mickey is getting a remake for PC and consoles

After more than a decade’s absence, fan-favourite Disney adventure Epic Mickey is set to return. As announced during the recent Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – a fully-fledged, “enhanced” remake of the original Nintendo Wii-exclusive game – will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC in 2024.

The reveal trailer for the game was the opening cutscene of the original adventure: Mickey travels through a mirror to another world, steals the paintbrush of sorcerer Yen Sid, and accidentally unleashes a horde of evil ink onto a land inspired by Disney worlds. To atone for his mistakes, Mickey must then travel through these worlds, wielding the magic paintbrush to destroy the ink, and restore peace.

Read: Disney invests USD $1.5 billion in Fortnite creator Epic Games

As revealed during the Nintendo Direct, the enhanced remake of the game is in development at Purple Lamp, which previously handled the SpongebBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom remake, and its spiritual sequel, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. Given the studio’s experiences with reviving classic platformers, it feels like the perfect fit.

And with Disney now taking a renewed interest in the world of video games, via its partnership with Epic Games, it certainly seems like the right time for Epic Mickey‘s return.

Those who enjoy Kingdom Hearts, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and other crossover Disney adventures, should certainly keep an eye on this modern remake. For now, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed remains undated, but it is expected to launch for PC and consoles sometime in 2024.