Every game shown at the THQ Nordic Showcase

The THQ Nordic Showcase of August 2022 introduced the world to a number of brand new titles, while spotlighting a handful of already-announced and highly-anticipated releases. From games about professional wrestling to a new SpongeBob SquarePants spin-off, and even a wild Alone in the Dark reboot – there was plenty on show.

Here’s a quick rundown of everything the THQ Nordic Showcase offered, and what to expect from the publisher in future.

HandyGames Presents: During a brief pre-show, publisher HandyGames showed off a number of indie adventures including A Rat’s Quest, Endling: Extinction is Forever, Perish, Lethal Honor: Order of the Apocalypse, Wreckfest Mobile, De-Exit: Eternal Matters and more.

Alone in the Dark: During the THQ Nordic Showcase, it was officially confirmed that classic horror game Alone in the Dark will be getting a major reboot. This entry will be set in the American South, in a gothic manor filled with spooky happenings. It’s coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC in the future – but no release date was provided.

Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed: The upcoming remaster of Destroy All Humans! 2 was also shown off, with a brand new trailer spotlighting laser gun-slinging gameplay and plenty of destruction. The game launches on 30 August 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.

Space for Sale: Next up was Space for Sale, a management simulator where you’re a tiny astronaut purchasing their own solar system to create thriving worlds in. Rather than being an omnipotent force, you’ll be able to actually run around your world, and make changes as you see fit. It’s coming to Windows PC only, for now.

Gothic 1 Remake: The cult classic PC game Gothic is getting a major remake, from the ground up. The early trailer for this looked incredibly flashy, and featured plenty of grimy, shadowy pathways. The game is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC in future.

Jagged Alliance 3: A story trailer for turn-based strategy game Jagged Alliance 3 was up next in the THQ Nordic Showcase. This trailer spotlighted the player’s role as a mercenary overlord looking to rescue the president of Grand Chien. The game is coming to Windows PC.

The Valiant: Also on show was The Valiant, a real-time strategy game set during the Fifth Crusade in ancient Europe. This game can be played solo, in co-op, or in multiplayer, and features an appropriately bloody campaign. It’s coming to Windows PC.

Tempest Rising: Joining Jagged Alliance 3 and The Valiant was fellow real-time strategy game, Tempest Rising. In this game, you get to run around an alternate, magical history where factions set forth in search of a substance known as Tempest. The game is coming to Windows PC in 2023.

Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign: That’s right, it’s another real-time strategy game. In Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign, you’ll rule a medieval kingdom and control your lands in Age of Empires-style gameplay. It’s also coming to Windows PC, although no release date was provided.

Outcast 2: A New Beginning: For a bit of relief, Outcast 2 was next. This open-world adventure is a sequel 20 years in the making, and appears jam-packed with space and alien-themed romps. It’s coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.

Wreckreation: Next up, Wreckreation was announced. This game is a massive sandbox filled with ridiculous racing tracks and plenty of potential for explosions. The game is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC in future.

Way of the Hunter: A new, exploration-based trailer for Way of the Hunter was next. In this game, you’ll be able to stomp through gorgeous landscapes, and then hunt and murder innocent animals, if that’s what you’re into. The game launches on 16 August 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.

AEW: Fight Forever: Next up was a trailer for the wrestling game AEW: Fight Forever starring Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone. It showed off a range of modes for Fight Forever, including special coin-collecting and throwing mini-games that’ll give you a break from all that wrestling. The title launches for PC and consoles in future.

Stuntfest: World Tour: Stunfest: World Tour was up next. This game appears to crib from recent titles like Riders Republic – it’s essentially a multi-sport stunt game, with the primary action featuring cars running across wild tracks, and players being flung into the air. It’s coming to Windows PC.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake: The next SpongeBob adventure, The Cosmic Shake was given a major gameplay trailer during the THQ Nordic Showcase. This game is a spiritual sequel to Battle for Bikini Bottom, and features similarly colourful, bouncy platforming adventures. It’s coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch in future.

South Park: To end the showcase, THQ Nordic left fans with a brief teaser for an upcoming South Park game, coming from ‘South Park Digital Studios’. Nothing much was revealed of this project, with only pixelated versions of the game’s main cast being shown off before the presentation ended.

You can catch up with all the trailers and news from the THQ Nordic Showcase on YouTube.