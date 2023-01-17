News

The Sims 4 is getting fancy undies, Bathroom Clutter DLC

The Sims 4 is getting two new DLC kits in January, and both are fairly intimate additions.
18 Jan 2023
Leah J. Williams
the sims 4 underwear bathroom kit

Image: EA / Maxis

The Sims 4 is expanding on 19 January 2023, with two new kits designed to spice up your living space, and your romantic life. The first kit – Simtimates Collection – is an array of ‘fun and flirty’ new underwear items, which include lacy, strappy, and form-fitting pieces great for initiating a new Sim romance or relaxing at home.

The pieces shown off include matching heart sets for masculine and feminine bodies, purple camouflage loungewear, see-through one-pieces, and lacy florals for all sizes. While the kit won’t change any of the basic Sims 4 gameplay, it does provide some much-needed options for those who love to customise the entirety of their Sims’ wardrobe.

The base game already includes a number of underwear options, but many are plain or don’t look good on every body shape. The new kit, designed with fashion label MeUndies, should provide relief with colourful, well-designed outfits for everyone.

Read: The Sims 4: Modern Menswear could be the future of fashion

The second kit due for release is the Bathroom Clutter Kit. This adds in a range of everyday items to decorate your Sims’ bathroom space.

the sims 4 bathroom clutter kit
Image: EA / Maxis

While clutter is not usually interactable, these objects are designed to brighten up spaces and give your digital dollhouse a sense of being ‘lived in’. The Bathroom Clutter kit will finally allow you to decorate your bathroom with fun and practical items, including hair dryers, lotions, creams, toothbrushes, shavers, dentures, plungers, and towels.

Also included in the kit are new wall decals for kids, and child-friendly accessories like novelty brushes and animal-themed towels. While these details are only minor touches, they do make homes a lot more fun to design and decorate.

The Sims 4 Simtimate Collection and The Sims 4 Bathroom Clutter Kit will launch on PC and consoles on 19 January 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
