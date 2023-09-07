The Sims 4: Poolside Splash and Modern Luxe Kits confirmed

EA and Maxis have confirmed the recently-leaked Poolside Splash and Modern Luxe Kits for The Sims 4, with a new blog detailing everything players can expect from this upcoming DLC. In addition, the game’s development team has also confirmed a fresh update for the game, with changes coming to the Gallery to ensure players can find custom content easier.

The Sims 4: Poolside Splash Kit

The upcoming Poolside Splash Kit is focussed on swimwear, and provides a range of new looks for all body types and skin tones. A number of new outfits and clothing items are included with this kit, including: striped tanks, floral two-pieces, bright one-pieces, and a combination shirt-bikini look in lilac and lime tone.

Sims will also be able to equip new aquatic accessories to compliment their swimwear, with items including colourful floaties, sunglasses, sandals, and rainbow nail polish.

Here’s a quick rundown of the new kit, per EA:

“Dive into the plethora of patterns, colors and trendy cuts of this collection that celebrate your Sim’s unique style. Whether your Sim is looking to get flirty in the hot tub or be the life of the party by the pool, these lively looks will surely make your Sim stand out.“

The Sims 4: Modern Luxe Kit

Image: EA / Maxis

The upcoming Modern Luxe Kit introduces new luxury items for Build Mode, with a focus on a black, white, and gold colour palette (although other colourways for these items are available). The kit includes “elegant” themed items including new artworks, designer handbags, sculptures, modern couches, a bed, and a record player.

Here’s the official description, per EA:

“It’s time to sit back and treat your Sim to a life of luxury. They’ve worked hard and it’s time to celebrate how far they’ve come. With The Sims 4 Modern Luxe Kit, your Sim can say “I made it,” through elegant art, sophisticated décor and cushy comfort. Leave frugality in the past and showcase your Sims’ signs of success.



Embrace your creative side and design a stylish and inviting space filled to the brim with high-end pieces like TV’s disguised as wall art, designer handbags, sculptures and a functional record player.“

Gallery Update

In addition to these Kits, a newly-released update for The Sims 4 is making changes to the base game Gallery, and how you can discover new content. Going forward, trending hashtags have been re-implemented to make it easier to search by theme, and players will now be able to search creations by EA Account IDs with minimal fuss.

Searching by item name will now be easier as well, as EA has confirmed tweaks to its Gallery search engine so players can discover content using ‘AND’ operators to get more accurate results.

You can find out more about the latest Sims 4 game update on the EA website.

The Sims 4: Poolside Splash and Modern Luxe Kits will be available for everyone on PC and consoles from 7 September 2023.