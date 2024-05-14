Shin Megami Tensei V is being delisted from the Nintendo eShop

Shin Megami Tensei V is set to be delisted from the Nintendo eShop on 13 June 2024, to be replaced entirely by new release, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. After delisting, Shin Megami Tensei V will still be available to download and play for those who previously purchased it, but new players will need to fork out for the Vengeance package.

As detailed by Atlus, Vengeance is essentially a “definitive” version of SMT V. It contains the base game as originally presented, and also introduces a new plot that remixes story events and characters, and adds new bosses and challenges. Whether players want this or not, Vengeance will now become the only version of SMT V available on digital storefronts.

While the decision can be easily understood – Atlus will want players to purchase the newer, upgraded version of the game – Vengeance has a much higher price for entry than its predecessor. It provides plenty of new content for that price, but creates a higher bar for those keen to pick up SMT V in any form.

If you’re someone who’s been meaning to check out the game, it might be a good idea to pop in and grab the base version before it disappears entirely. While the content of this game will remain available in Vengeance, the higher price may be a significant barrier.

For those who are keen for Vengeance, there’s not long to go before the game launches on 14 June 2024. As noted, the new release will provide fresh reasons to play through SMT V, with a plot charting the “Canon of Vengeance” described as follows:

“A dramatic tale of revenge by the fallen, centred around new characters and an enigmatic cohort of demons, the Qadištu, who plot their own dark designs apart from the war of those who fight to maintain order and those who seek to defy it.”

The plot is essentially a full-length revisit of the SMT V story, with plenty of new content to justify another playthrough. For those new to SMT V in Vengeance, it also presents the chance to revisit the original plot, which follows a dark conflict between angels and demons.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch on 14 June 2024. As noted, it will officially replace the version of SMT V currently available on the Nintendo eShop.