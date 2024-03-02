With the Eras Tour in full swing, it seems like almost everyone is jumping on the Taylor Swift train – and that seemingly includes The Sims 4 team. Spotted by content creator TheEnglishSimmer on X / Twitter, some of the brand new jewellery options that came with The Sims 4: Crystal Creations include cheeky nods to Taylor Swift lyrics.

The new pack, which came out on March 1st, features a brand new crafting mechanic and skill called Gemology, which provides a new path for Sims to make use of the gems and crystals littered around Sims 4’s worlds.

Depending on the choice of crystal, these pieces of jewellery can buff your Sim with exciting moodlets, with benefits including boosted skills, greater chance of success with social interactions, reduced need decay, summoning the Grim Reaper himself, and even avoiding death.

Read: The Sims 4 gets crystals and jewellery crafting in new Stuff Pack

Once your Sim reaches level two of the new Gemology skill (levelled up by crafting assorted jewellery pieces on the Gemology table), Sims unlock the ability to make the Delicate bracelet, ring, earring set and necklace.

Eagle-eyed Swift fans will note, however, that the flavour text for each Delicate jewellery option hints at lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song Delicate, from the Reputation album.

Every Taylor Swift lyric reference in the pack

The Delicate bracelet, for instance, references the following lyrics from the chorus of the song:

“Is it cool that I said all that?

Is it chill that you’re in my head?

‘Cause I know that it’s delicate (Delicate)“

Screenshot: GamesHub

The Delicate ring, which you can outfit with any one of the 27 gems across the Sims 4 universe (including select gems from expansions like Get To Work and Jungle Adventures), references one of the most catchy lines of the Pre-Chorus of Taylor Swift’s song:

“We can’t make

Any promises now, can we, babe?

But you can make me a drink“

Screenshot: GamesHub

The Delicate necklace, which features a selection of layered pieces that can also be decked out in gems, has a second-person twist on the song’s Bridge, taken from the original lyrics as follows:

“Sometimes, I wonder, when you sleep

Are you ever dreaming of me?

Sometimes, when I look into your eyes

I pretend you’re mine all the damn time“

Screenshot: GamesHub

Finally, the Delicate earrings reference both a lyric from the Pre-Chorus, as well as the Reputation album (first released in 2017, though rumours of a Taylor’s Version re-release of the Reputation album have been running rampant all year). The pre-chorus lyrics are as follows:

“My reputation’s never been worse, so

You must like me for me“

Screenshot: GamesHub

Given the success and hype of the Eras Tour, and Taylor Swift’s sizeable impact on pop culture, it’s little surprise that her influence has made it into the Sims 4 universe. The franchise is no stranger to contemporary music, with Simlish versions of popular songs already included in the game – including Katy Perry’s Last Friday Night (aka Lass Frooby Noop).

The chances of Taylor Swift ever creating a Simlish version of Delicate are incredibly slim, but she and Katy Perry do have an existing friendship (with Perry even featuring in a music video for another song on the Reputation album), so who knows – maybe she’s heard Lass Frooby Noop once or twice.

For now, dedicated fans of the singer can deck their Sims out in a selection of Delicate jewellery – perhaps adorned with Orange Topaz, to help boost music and creative skill development – and maybe even swap the occasional friendship bracelet with their Sim’s besties.