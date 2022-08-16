News

The Pokemon Company pledges US $25 million to charity organisations

The sum will be delivered across the next five years, and will go directly towards non-profit organisations.
The Pokemon Company International has announced a new charity initiative created to support children and communities around the world. The company will donate US $25 million, across the next five years, to select organisations working directly with youth, and supporting equality in global communities.

In future, The Pokemon Company International will also partner with a number of global, regional, and local organisations in an effort to serve the communities where it currently resides.

Pokemon is a brand that immediately sparks joy and has captured the imaginations of kids around the world for 25 years. With its universal themes of adventure, friendship, and perseverance, it has also been welcomed into the lives of an incredibly diverse fanbase in countries around the world,’ Kenji Okubo, President of The Pokemon Company International said in a press release.

‘We are dedicated to leveraging that unique ability and the support we’ve received from our broad community of Trainers to be a positive force in the lives of children and create a more equitable, inclusive world in which all can flourish.’

Read: Everything we know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The funds will be donated to a number of organisations that have already been selected by The Pokemon Company International. These include:

  • Black Girls CODE
  • Mary’s Place
  • Malala Fund
  • GlobalGiving
  • Save the Children
  • The Trevor Project
  • UNICEF USA
  • Young Women Empowered
  • Reach Out
  • Working Families

Supported organisations exist on three levels: global organisations that operate without borders, regional organisations that operate within countries where the Pokemon brand is a major presence, and local organisations in cities where Pokemon has a significant presence.

Some of this funding will also be used to provide distributable items available as gifts in Pokemon Centers – helping to share the ‘gift of play’ with everyone.

Going forward, the company is aiming to create a better supported, more equal world where everyone can come together – which, really, is what gaming and entertainment is all about.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

