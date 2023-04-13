News

 > News > PlayStation

The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 adds new HBO t-shirts for Ellie

The Last of Us: Part I on PS5 has introduced a couple of new cosmetics for Ellie, inspired by the HBO adaptation, as well as another show.
13 Apr 2023
Edmond Tran
The Last of Us Part I Mortal Kombat 2

PlayStation

Image: Naughty Dog

Share Icon

While The Last of Us Part 1 continues to have a rough time on PC, after releasing with several technical issues, the PS5 version of the game is getting some more lighthearted updates, following the runaway success of the game’s HBO TV series adaptation.

In a new patch, v1.03 of The Last of Us Part 1 introduces two new t-shirt cosmetics for Ellie to wear, and both have some connection to HBO. The first is a t-shirt that sports the logo of the iconic HBO crime drama, The Wire. Why this was included beyond the game’s relationship with the broadcaster isn’t entirely obvious to us.

Read: The Last of Us Part 1 Review – Vivid memories, clear as day

However, given The Wire would have been airing for about a year at the time of the outbreak in The Last of Us fiction (September 26, 2003), it could stand to reason that there would be merchandise lying around in the post-apocalypse.

Image: Naughty Dog

The second t-shirt is one that sports a logo for the video game, Mortal Kombat II. Those who have seen the TV series adaptation of The Last of Us will remember the HBO version of Ellie has a fascination with the arcade version of the real-life game, because of the experiences she shared with her best friend, Riley.

In the video game version of The Last of Us, the arcade game used as this plot device was actually a fictional one called The Turning. Now that Mortal Kombat II officially exists in The Last of Us Part 1, that surely creates a confusing narrative canon for those that like to think too much about these things.

The Last of Us Part I – PlayStation 5
The Last of Us Part I – PlayStation 5
$69.00
Buy Now Our Review
GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.
04/13/2023 12:23 am GMT

For further analysis and reading on the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us, check out the following articles: 

Episode recaps and analysis: 

Behind-the-scenes podcast recaps:

The Last of Us is now streaming on HBO Max in the US, and Binge in Australia.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
disney dreamlight valley pirates nightmare before christmas
?>
News

Disney Dreamlight Valley survey potentially reveals new worlds

Disney Dreamlight Valley could expand to include characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more.

Leah J. Williams
Redfall Remi Arkane Austin
?>
News

Redfall won't have 60 FPS performance option on Xbox at launch

Redfall, the upcoming vampire shooter from Arkane, won't have the graphical options you'd expect from a modern console game at…

Edmond Tran
playstation plus april 2023 paradise killer
?>
News

PlayStation Plus: Every game coming and leaving in April 2023

PlayStation Plus is set for a blockbuster month in April 2023 – although there are some major game removals on…

Leah J. Williams
capcom street fighter 6 game
?>
News

Street Fighter 6 showcase will feature gameplay and Lil Wayne, here's when to watch

Capcom has announced a major 30-minute showcase for Street Fighter 6, complete with 'big news' and announcements.

Leah J. Williams
stray gods game
?>
News

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical launches in August 2023

Stray Gods will officially launch on PC via Steam in August 2023.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login