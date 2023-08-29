News

Free Starfield Launch Event Happening in Australia, Hosted by Bethesda

The Sydney-based event promises a variety of "immersive activites" to celebrate the launch of Starfield.
29 Aug 2023
Edmond Tran
Image: Bethesda

Bethesda is amping up the marketing efforts for its latest RPG epic Starfield, and in Australia, this is culminating in a Sydney Harbour-based launch event for the game that takes place on 6 September 2023. It will be a free ticketed event open to to anyone.

Hosted by Bethesda ANZ, the so-called “Starfield Launch Experience” will be hosted at the Overseas Passenger Terminal in Circular Quay, Sydney. The company promises “a variety of themed, immersive activities, lighting installations, cosplayers, and more” during the celebration, though it will notably be a “non-gameplay experience”.

Read: Starfield: How to play the game in early access

Sydney-siders interested in attending can register for free tickets via the Eventbrite page, and follow the Bethesda ANZ Twitter and Facebook channels for updates on the event. Bethesda notes that spots are limited, and bookings are essential.

While Starfield’s official launch date is on 6 September 2023, those who are particularly eager can buy-in to receive early access to the game. Anyone who purchases the Premium Edition or Constellation Edition of Starfield will be able to begin playing the game on 1 September 2023.

Look forward to the GamesHub review of Starfield on 1 September 2023.

Starfield - PC [Steam]
Starfield - PC [Steam]
Buy Now
GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.
Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran






