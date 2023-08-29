Free Starfield Launch Event Happening in Australia, Hosted by Bethesda

Bethesda is amping up the marketing efforts for its latest RPG epic Starfield, and in Australia, this is culminating in a Sydney Harbour-based launch event for the game that takes place on 6 September 2023. It will be a free ticketed event open to to anyone.

Hosted by Bethesda ANZ, the so-called “Starfield Launch Experience” will be hosted at the Overseas Passenger Terminal in Circular Quay, Sydney. The company promises “a variety of themed, immersive activities, lighting installations, cosplayers, and more” during the celebration, though it will notably be a “non-gameplay experience”.

Sydney-siders interested in attending can register for free tickets via the Eventbrite page, and follow the Bethesda ANZ Twitter and Facebook channels for updates on the event. Bethesda notes that spots are limited, and bookings are essential.

While Starfield’s official launch date is on 6 September 2023, those who are particularly eager can buy-in to receive early access to the game. Anyone who purchases the Premium Edition or Constellation Edition of Starfield will be able to begin playing the game on 1 September 2023.

Look forward to the GamesHub review of Starfield on 1 September 2023.