Temtem developer Crema confirms two major updates remain

Temtem developer Crema has revealed support for the creature-collecting MMO will wind down shortly, with a range of changes paving the way for it to enter maintenance-only mode. Per a new blog post on Steam, there are just two “feature-filled” updates left for the game.

The first patch launches in June 2024, and will remove all microtransactions from the game, while also delivering a new Season, new Tamer Pass, and a number of bug fixes. The second patch will not feature a Tamer Pass or Season, and will instead introduce quality of life changes, and the ability to switch between Tamer Passes.

“Beyond the economy, all these changes have been made considering the community’s feedback and the game’s wellbeing, as our mission for 1.8 onwards is to make the game more fun, enjoyable, rewarding and self-sustained, even in the absence of big updates,” Crema said.

Rather than relying on big updates including new lands and creatures to entertain players, Crema is now aiming to enhance existing gameplay, and keep players satisfied with rotating content. Part of the reason for this, as stated in the blog post, is that new content failed to attract a significant number of new or returning players.

Despite this, Crema is committed to serving players who still enjoy Temtem.

To reassure players of its ongoing commitment to the game, the studio has confirmed Temtem will remain live and supported for years to come. Maintenance and server costs for the game are reportedly “slim,” so the studio can take care of them for a “really, really long time.” For this reason, it won’t consider an offline game mode for players who want to enjoy the experience solo.

As for removing its microtransactions, Crema has acknowledged they were “out of place” as Temtem is not a traditional live service game, and its monetisation only caused division within the game’s player base.

Going forward, Crema will turn its attention to future projects, including Project Downbelow – a new title set within the Temtem universe that is not a direct sequel. You can find out more about the studio’s plans for the future on Steam.