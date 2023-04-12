News

 > News > PlayStation

Tekken 8 will officially have crossplay support, rollback netcode

Longtime Tekken series director Katsuhiro Harada has seemingly confirmed crossplay for Tekken 8.
13 Apr 2023
Edmond Tran
Tekken 8

PlayStation

Image: Bandai Namco

Share Icon

The upcoming 3D fighting game Tekken 8 will seemingly have crossplay support, allowing players on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S to match with each other in the game’s online multiplayer modes. The news was casually confirmed by longtime Tekken series director Katsuhiro Harada on Twitter, in response to a question posed to him by a player.

‘Can we get crossplay harada’, asked Jermaine Jones, to which Harada replied, ‘Crossplay? Of course I will.’

Read: Tekken 8 Preview – Hands-on impressions, insights from director Harada

Crossplay is now a common feature among many video games with online multiplayer support – a key feature to ensure a robust community of players to group up with, no matter when you decide to play a game.

However, just a few years ago, console platform holders like Microsoft and Sony were in an endless holding pattern as they seemingly weighed up the pros and cons of allowing game developers to communicate across rival console ecosystems.

Sony in particular seemed staunchly protective of its ecosystem at the time, but eventually, the runaway success of a crossplay trial on Fortnite seemed to break the standoff for other games.

After confirming the existence of crossplay for Tekken 8, Harada reminisced about his attempts to implement crossplay into the previous game in the series, Tekken 7.

‘When the previous generation consoles were released, I had already proposed crossplay between the two platformers [sic]. However, at that time, they were at odds with each other over their mutual interests (and P2P security issue) & repeatedly refused.’

‘Remember when they announced they were open to crossplay a few years ago? But in reality, they didn’t actively support third parties at the time, and the hurdles were actually quite high.’

‘There are still some problems left, but it will be possible.’

Soon after, Harada also confirmed the existence of rollback netcode in Tekken 8, meaning that the online experience should be very good, even if players are on opposite sides of the world.

Read: What is Rollback Netcode in fighting games?

Tekken 7 still sees a very large amount of play in professional fighting game circuits, eight years after its initial release in arcades. The implementation of crossplay in Tekken 8 will undoubtedly be a boon for the upcoming game’s initial launch, allowing players to connect with what will likely be a thriving pool of similarly-skilled competitors from around the world, no matter which console they’re playing on.

Tekken 8 will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. No release date has been announced at the time of writing.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
The Last of Us Part I Mortal Kombat 2
?>
News

The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 adds new HBO t-shirts for Ellie

The Last of Us: Part I on PS5 has introduced a couple of new cosmetics for Ellie, inspired by the…

Edmond Tran
disney dreamlight valley pirates nightmare before christmas
?>
News

Disney Dreamlight Valley survey potentially reveals new worlds

Disney Dreamlight Valley could expand to include characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more.

Leah J. Williams
Redfall Remi Arkane Austin
?>
News

Redfall won't have 60 FPS performance option on Xbox at launch

Redfall, the upcoming vampire shooter from Arkane, won't have the graphical options you'd expect from a modern console game at…

Edmond Tran
playstation plus april 2023 paradise killer
?>
News

PlayStation Plus: Every game coming and leaving in April 2023

PlayStation Plus is set for a blockbuster month in April 2023 – although there are some major game removals on…

Leah J. Williams
capcom street fighter 6 game
?>
News

Street Fighter 6 showcase will feature gameplay and Lil Wayne, here's when to watch

Capcom has announced a major 30-minute showcase for Street Fighter 6, complete with 'big news' and announcements.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login