The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming to Street Fighter: Duel

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are hitting the streets as M. Bison and Shredder join forces.
18 Apr 2024
Leah J. Williams
Image: Capcom / Viacom

Following an appearance as costumes in Street Fighter 6, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming back for more street fightin’ action. As recently announced by Crunchyroll, the TMNT are set to land in mobile game Street Fighter: Duel from today, with Leonardo and Michelangelo landing first.

As detailed, the Turtles appear in the wake of the villainous M. Bison teaming up with Shredder, combining their Shadaloo and Foot Clan armies to take over over the world.

“With this doubled-up threat looming over Ryu, Chun-Li and the rest of the World Warriors, they’re going to need some most excellent assistance,” Crunchyoll announced. “That is, naturally, where Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello come into play, complete with their classic 1987 designs.”

As noted, the appearances of the Turtles are based on the classic ’80s animated series, to really lean into childhood nostalgia, and those arcade game inspirations.

tmnt street fighter duel
Image: Crunchyroll

Read: First trailer for TMNT: The Last Ronin video game revealed

Following the arrivals of Leonardo and Michelangelo, the rest of the Turtles – Donatello and Raphael – will land in Duel from 16 May 2024. We expect the conclusion of the M. Bison and Shredder plot will follow their arrival.

For those unfamiliar, Street Fighter: Duel is an Android and iOS game published by Crunchyroll Games that stars the iconic heroes of the Street Fighter series as they take on rising threats – including from special guest stars, like Shredder. It’s an “idle RPG” in the sense that you can pop in when you like, and jump through a chaptered story, one slice at a time.

The TMNT crossover is being described as just the “latest” collaboration for the game, so we can expect to see other new heroes and villains arrive in the game in future. For now, those keen to jump in for the new TMNT experience can check out Street Fighter: Duel on iOS and Android.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

