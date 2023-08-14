News

First trailer for TMNT: The Last Ronin video game revealed

The upcoming game is in development at Black Forest, and will be published by THQ Nordic.
14 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
tmnt the last ronin video game

PC

Image: IDW Publishing

Months after it was teased by Paramount, the first official teaser for the God of War-inspired TMNT: The Last Ronin video game has been revealed by THQ Nordic. As initially revealed, the game is a third-person adventure based on a post-apocalyptic future where New York City has been ravaged by war, and only one Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle remains alive.

The Last Ronin comic storyline debuted in 2020, and was swiftly showered with praise for its worldbuilding, art, and writing. It was lauded as one of the best modern TMNT tales, and dominated conversations in the comics world on release. Its quick path to adaptation is fairly well-earned – and there is hope this upcoming video game will do the plot justice.

Here’s the official description for the game, which is currently in development at Black Forest (Destroy All Humans!), and set to be published by THQ Nordic:

‘Who is the Last Ronin? In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost.’ The game is based on the comic story by Eastman, Waltz, Bishop, Delgado, and the Escorza Brothers.

An early teaser for the game has taken the metaphorical route, with a grim black-and-white scene revealing four candles, with three being snuffed out against a backdrop of a battlefield littered with arrows. A single screenshot reveals a lone Turtle facing off against an army of heavily-armoured warriors, as a building burns in the background.

TMNT: The Last Ronin will release for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It does not currently have a firm release window.

Elsewhere in its latest showcase event, THQ Nordic has also given a look at a number of other upcoming projects, including a new co-op multiplayer South Park game, known as Snow Day!, alongside Titan Quest 2, and new looks at the upcoming Gothic remake, Trine 5, Wreckreation, and Alone in the Dark.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

