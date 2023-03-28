News

Here’s how to watch the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay

Nintendo will show off 10 minutes of brand new gameplay footage from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom. Here's how and when to watch.
28 Mar 2023
Edmond Tran
Image: Nintendo

After staying relatively quiet about the highly-anticipated follow-up to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, on 27 March 2023, Nintendo announced that it would be showcasing 10 minutes of new gameplay footage from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – that would be premiering 24 hours from the announcement.

The announcement came through the official Nintendo Twitter account, which outlined the details of the presentation, which will be hosted by longtime series producer Eiji Aonuma.

Read: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is worth the increased price tag, says Nintendo

Anticipation is high given the virtually universal acclaim that Breath of the Wild received, and the staggering scope of what the publisher has shown of Tears of the Kingdom so far. Previous trailers have depicted not just the enormous open world of Hyrule, but also an entire world of floating islands that exists above it – it seems like flight and the sky will play a significant part in the sequel.

How to watch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom March 2023 gameplay showcase

Nintendo will debut 10 new minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on its YouTube channel, on 28 March 2023 at 7:00 am Pacific Time (PT).

Here’s how that translates around the world:

North America

  • West Coast: 28 March 2023, 7:00 am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)
  • East Coast: 28 March 2023, 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

United Kingdom and Europe

  • United Kingdom: 28 March 2023, 3:00 pm British Summer Time (BST)
  • Central Europe: 28 March 2023, 4:00 pm Central Europe Summer Time (CEST)

Asia

  • Singapore: 28 March 2023, 10:00 pm (GMT+8)
  • Japan: 28 March 2023, 11:00 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST)

Australia and New Zealand

  • Western Australia: 28 March 2023, 10:00 pm Australian Western Standard (AWST)
  • Eastern Australia: 29 March 2023 1:00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)
  • New Zealand: 29 March 2023 3:00 am New Zealand Daylight Time (AZDT)

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

