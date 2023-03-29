Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED console announced

Nintendo has announced a new line of themed Nintendo Switch hardware and accessories to coincide with the launch of the highly anticipated game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As part of a new Tears of the Kingdom gameplay demonstration in March 2023, the company also unveiled a Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed Nintendo Switch OLED console, Pro Controller, and Nintendo Switch carrying case.

Each piece of hardware is adorned with stylish designs that are reminiscent of the ancient runes and carvings that make up some of the primary motifs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED console, these designs extend to the dock, the Joy-Cons, as well as the Joy-Con straps, which feature gold and white stylings.

Images: Nintendo

On the Tears of the Kingdom Pro controller, the design adorns the front faceplate of the accessory, with the back remaining plain.

Images: Nintendo

Finally, on the Nintendo Switch carrying case, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed designs decorate both the front and back.

Images: Nintendo

In the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay showcase Nintendo hosted in March 2023, series producer Eiji Aonuma demonstrated several new intriguing gameplay mechanics that will be featured in the game.

Read: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – New gameplay mechanics detailed

Though these were far from everything new in the game, it offered a very tantalising glimpse into its creative possibilities – including countless weapon fusion combos, and the ability to construct your own makeshift vehicles.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition will be available on 28 April 2023.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition will be available on 12 May 2023.

The Nintendo Switch Carrying Case – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition, will also be available on 12 May 2023.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released on Nintendo Switch on 15 May 2022