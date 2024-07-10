Level Up: Tasmania Video Games Showcase to spotlight local game devs

Tasmania rarely gets a chance to shine in discussion about locally-made Australian games, but that’s all set to change with the launch of the Level Up Tasmania Video Games Showcase in September 2024. The debut show, announced by Madeleine Ogilvie, Minister for the Arts in Tasmania, will be a beacon for the Tasmanian games industry, with local developers given a spotlight over the three-day event.

It’ll be a chance to see works from emerging developers and established ones, as part of a renewed push by Screen Tasmania and the wider Tasmanian Government to elevate the profile of video games, and explore how local developers are contributing to the arts.

“Level Up is presented by Screen Tasmania and will showcase the incredible video game developers we have right here in our state,” Ogilvie said. “The three-day event aims to raise the profile of Tasmanian-made video games, and their developers in the community, and on the national stage.”

The event has been established as part of the Tasmanian Government’s 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania’s Future, which included a significant AUD $500,000 investment into the state’s game development sector. Some of this is being used to host Level Up, with other parts of the fund going directly towards financial support for local game development studios.

As announced, the Screen Tasmania Games Development Program has already helped a range of game developers on their path to release, including Giant Margarita, which recently released Party Poppers for PS5. Going forward, Screen Tasmania has pledged to continue supporting Tasmanian game developers, with the current round of applications for the Games Development Program remaining open until 23 July.

For those wishing to see the impact of this funding on Tasmania’s games industry, the inaugural Level Up Tasmania Video Games Showcase will take place at PW1 in Hobart, Australia between 27-29 September 2024. Those keen to exhibit at the show are now able to contact Screen Tasmania at info@screen.tas.gov.au to learn more.

After the success of state-based initiatives like South Australia’s SAGE and the recent Queensland Games Festival, there’s high hopes for Tasmania’s own local showcase.