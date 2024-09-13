Highly anticipated Lord of the Rings-inspired cosy game Tales of the Shire has officially been delayed until early 2025, with a post from developer Wētā Workshop confirming the game needs just a little more time to cook.

On X / Twitter, the official Tales of the Shire account posted, “All of us here at Wētā Workshop are excited to have you join us in the Shire, a peaceful corner of J.R.R Tolkien’s world. When a new Hobbit steps into Bywater for the very first time, we want that moment to be everything you’re hoping for.”

“To ensure we deliver that vision, Tales of the Shire will now be launching early 2025. Thank you for your patience and continued support. Be sure to tune in to our A Hobbit Day Showcase on September 22nd to learn more about Tales of the Shire and our new release date.”

Image: Wētā Workshop

How are fans reacting to Tales of the Shire’s delay?

While some eager players are understandably disappointed, the sentiment online has been largely positive, with a general consensus that the IP is well worth waiting for. Fortunately, Wētā Workshop has promised to provide greater insight into the game, release window and more, as part of an upcoming showcase.

The event will take place on 22 September 2024 – affectionately known as Hobbit Day, due to it being the canonical birthday of beloved characters Bilbo and Frodo Baggins – and will feature a closer look at the game’s cooking system, Hobbit Hole customisation options, and more.

Australian fans will also have the opportunity to gain greater insight at PAX Aus 2024, where Wētā Workshop Art Director Stephen Lambert, Lead Game Producer Calliope Ryder, Game Designer Catherine Booth, and Game Studio Director Tony Lawrence will be discussing the game’s development.